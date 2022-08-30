The Chaska football program is about a week away from kicking off the 2022 season and hopes to make it as special as the last one.
The Hawks are coming off an undefeated regular season and a second-place finish to Mankato West in the Section 2AAAAA playoffs in 2021. Last season’s roster was senior-heavy, however, one of the main challenges for this season’s squad is the lack of game experience. Head coach Bryan Dahl said there are players who have potential and are expected to step up.
Team captains Reese Turner, Kaleb Rector and Leo Smalley said they look forward to the opportunity to get new players involved on the field. As seniors, they see it as their last chance to play high school football with their classmates.
“We’ve built a really good family here, that’s our mantra,” Rector said.
Juggling various challenges like keeping players healthy, building depth for this season and the future and preparing for different opponents each week is no easy task for players and coaches. But Smalley said it is important to remain focused on the present.
“Every week we want to go 1-0, meaning we beat that team and not focus on the next week,” Smalley said. “1-0 every week, work hard at practice and try to be the best you can be every day.”
Stylistically, Chaska looks to continue its traditional, physical play on both sides of the ball. Dahl said the Hawks want to run the football on offense so they can take advantage of play action opportunities and because they will need an effective running game as the season progresses. As one of the team’s top running backs, Turner said he enjoys his place on the unit.
“It feels good, I know my place on the offense and there are going to be times where I’m going to need to go out there and get some hard yards,” Turner said. “There are going to be times where I need to block, so whatever the coaches need me to do, I’m willing to do it.”
On defense, Dahl wants to make opponents earn every yard. He said big, explosive plays are a significant part of high school football, so limiting those plays can wear down opposing offenses and increase the Hawks’ odds of winning. One of the difficulties, however, will be the varying playing styles throughout their schedule, but Dahl views it differently.
“That’s a big benefit for us, we like to see a variety of teams playing different styles,” Dahl said. “We love being challenged so we can learn from it and take lessons from it.”
Chaska’s season opener is Sept. 2. The Hawks host Bloomington Jefferson and hope to open the season like they did last year, against the Jaguars, winning 33-12. Dahl, the captains and the rest of the Chaska program are looking forward to the start of the season and the return of everything that comes along with games on Friday nights.
“We have great kids, a great group of men on the coaching staff and a great community,” Dahl said. “I love to be able to work hard and challenge them, watch them outperform what they thought they could do, sing songs with students and the band after the game and watch them grow as football players and young men through the program.”