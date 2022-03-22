The Chaska boys track team hopes to be at its best near the end of May when the big meets roll around.
The Hawks have one returning state qualifier from last spring in senior Colton Rada, who finished 12th in the shot put at the Class AA competition.
“Colton is already started off strong at practice and is hoping to return state again in June,” Chaska coach Nate Foss said.
If Rada secured another spot in the state field, it will be in Class 3A. The Minnesota State High School League increased track to three classes for this season.
Chaska will be in Section 2AAA with still familiar teams — Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Shakopee, Prior Lake, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson.
The Hawks finished ninth in Section 2AA last year, which had 18 teams in the field. Chanhassen won the title, followed by three teams that will remain in Section 2AA, Mankato East, Mankato West and St. Peter, respectively.
Foss said the new three-class format will be challenging, and he would have preferred track stayed two classes.
“I think all of us would have preferred to remain in the Class 2A division, but you can only control what you can control,” Foss said. “Our boys have a lunch-pail mentality and are prepared to come in each and every day to work and get better.
“If that means competing against the largest schools in the state, then so be it,” Foss added. “Not one of them will back down from that challenge.”
Sophomore Nolan Sutter will be one to watch for Chaska in the distance events. He competed in the Class 3A state cross country meet last fall.
Sutter was fifth in the 1,600 meters and sixth in the 3,200 in the Section 2AA meet last year.
“Nolan is hoping to keep the momentum going into the spring and put himself into a good position to possibly advance to the state meet,” Foss said.
Senior Cameron Walle looks to lead the Hawks in the sprints. He was seventh in the 400 at sections last year.
“Our hopes for the season are that we’ll increase our overall numbers, which are already up considerably from last year, and build upon the depth that helped us to win the Metro West Conference last season,” Foss said. “We know with new teams joining the conference, it will make that feat more challenging this year, but the boys had a taste of it last year and are excited to defend that title.
“Our strengths as a program are that we are bringing back a lot of the talent we had last year and that we have a large crew of new athletes who are anxious and willing to learn,” Foss added. “I’m excited for this season and excited to see these young men grow as athletes and individuals over the next 12 to 13 weeks.”
Chaska won the conference title last year with 147 points, 19 better than runner-up Chanhassen.
The Metro West Conference Championships are set for May 18 in Chanhassen. The Section 2AAA prelims will be June 1 with the finals June 3. Both days at Waconia High School.
This Class 3A state meet starts June 9 with the prelims and ends June 11 with the finals, and will be held St. Michael-Albertville High School.