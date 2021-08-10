Chanhassen, Victoria and Chaska are in the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament field. All that's left is seeding and opponents in the bracket.
Host Chaska, which has been confirmed will open the tournament on its home field at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, is locked into the No. 4 seed out of Region 3B.
Chanhassen, unbeaten in three region games, is in the driver's seat, needing just one win this week to claim the No. 1 seed.
PRIME-TIME PITCHING
Chanhassen's three-peat state championships were largely led from the pitcher's mound. Through three games in the 2021 playoffs, the Red Bird arms have allowed one run over 25 innings.
Chanhassen owns wins over Excelsior (14-0), Chaska (3-0) and Burnsville (2-1).
The Region 3B championship is set for Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. versus the winner of Victoria and Burnsville.
"We're dominated by pitching. Pitching has carried us. I'm comfortable running eight or nine guys out there. Any of those guys give us a chance to win," Red Birds manager Brandon Arnold said. "Our power numbers are a bit down, so we've relied on timely hitting. You can consider some of our guys veterans now, so I think we're playing the game a bit differently. We have guys who can get the bunt down when needed. Steal a base here or there. The little things to manufacture a run rather than wait for a five- or six-run inning."
Chanhassen scored twice in the opening frame against Chaska and John Straka, 2019 and 2020 state MVP, did the rest, holding the Cubs to five hits and no walks with eight strikeouts in the 116-pitch complete game.
Singles from Aaron Pfaff and Arnold started the first-inning scoring for the Red Birds, with RBIs coming off the bats of Michael Jurgella and Zach Hoffmann.
Justin Anderson added a solo home run in the fourth inning for Chanhassen, which collected eight hits off Chaska starter Drake Kilber, who finished with 10 strikeouts in eight innings.
Steve Edlefsen doubled twice for the Cubs with JT Canakes adding two hits.
Against Burnsville, Thomas Thompson threw the first six innings, Logan Spitzack closed the door, in a 2-1 victory in the winners bracket final Aug. 8.
Hoffmann's two-out homer in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference for Chanhassen (26-2).
The Red Birds took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on a throwing error on a double play ball. Burnsville got the run back a half-inning later on a pair of walks and a two-out single.
The Bobcats put the tying run at second base in the ninth inning with one out before Spitzack struck out the next two batters for the save. Thompson fanned five batters in the win.
"Everyone wants to take down teams that are successful. When we face Victoria, Chaska, we get up a bit more because they are good teams and we want to prove ourselves, too. That's how you gain respect in this game. I don't know if a team targets to beat us, but I do sense teams maybe want it a bit more. I think most guys at this level comes to the ball field to have fun one, and to be competitive two," Arnold said.
Chanhassen's line-up has been juggled up this season with outfielder Nick Smith moving out of state, catcher Ben Livorsi playing in the Northwoods League, and corner infielders Michael Jurgella and Zach Hoffmann only able to play in about 60 percent of games.
That has allowed players such as Andrew Mahlke and Justin Arnold in the field, Kody Dalen in the bullpen, and Jack Nemetz behind the plate to have more opportunities in the starting line-up.
"Jack's really stepped up. With (Nathan Rosenberg) playing Legion ball, we knew we'd need Jack more. He's coming off an injury; really relearning how to throw the ball. He's taken some tips from Jurgella, really learned a lot from our pitchers, and he's made huge strides," Arnold said of Nemetz, a 2020 Chanhassen High School graduate.
"You mentioned Justin. Now that he's done with football, he's been able to focus more on playing baseball. No longer is he done playing when state starts, so I see that passion again in him," his brother said. "Kody Dalen has been unbelievable for us. The growth he made in the last year at St. John's University has been tremendous. He's just a great kid. He shows up whether he's scheduled to relieve or not. Same with Andrew Mahlke. He's the first one to grab a helmet and coach a base if he's not in the line-up. That's what we've tried to build here the last five or six years."