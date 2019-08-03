With three games in three days earlier in the week, Prior Lake entered game one of a best-of-three series with Chanhassen Friday light in arms.
Yet through four innings, Brandt Broderick and the Jays led the top-ranked Red Birds 1-0.
Not what everyone was expecting.
Chanhassen, though, scored four unearned in the fifth inning, a two-run blast from Garrett Fischer the final difference in a 7-2 win.
The Red Birds can clinch a return trip to state with a victory at 6 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Field in Prior Lake. A third game, if necessary, is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 back in Chanhassen.
Held to one hit -- a long double to the wall in straightaway center field off the bat of Justin Anderson -- through four innings, Chanhassen loaded the bases in the fifth inning with a walk, an error off a bunt, and a second walk in the inning.
A double play off the bat of Brandon Arnold, a hard slide into second base from Ryan Diers coupled with the speed of Arnold led to an errant throw, allowing both Zach Hoffmann and pinch runner Justin Arnold to score.
A Fischer blast on a 1-0 pitch extended the lead to 4-1 to end the fifth inning.
Anderson added a line drive home run, estimated at 356 feet, to plate the final two runs, at 7-2.
John Straka got the ball in game one, striking out 11 batters in scattering five hits with one earned run over eight innings. Miles Nablo fanned two of three batters faced to close out the win.
Anderson and Fischer collected two hits each as Chanhassen was outhit 5-4 for the game.
CHASKA 4, BURNSVILLE 3
Two-run games twice in the regular season, Chaska knew it was going to be a fight against Burnsville in a best-of-three series in the Region 3B playoffs.
Trailing 3-1 through six innings at home at Athletic Park Friday, Chaska got a pair of extra-base hits, the game-winning swing off the bat of Jon Leighton to plate two runs, in a 4-3 win.
The Cubs can clinch a spot in state with a victory at 6 p.m. Sunday in game two at Athletic Park. Burnsville is the home team. Game three, if necessary, is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Chaska.
A Tyler Peterson walk started the seventh-inning rally, the first run coming home on a JT Canakes RBI-single with one out. Dylan Peterson's pinch-hit double put two runners in scoring position, setting the stage for Leighton's two-run triple for the 4-3 lead.
Drake Kilber set down six of the final seven batters to finish the complete game for Chaska. The left-hander struck out seven batters, allowing eight hits and three runs over nine innings.
Leighton collected three of Chaska's eight hits. Leighton's lead-off single in the fourth inning followed by hits from Matt Halloran and Chase Hentges tied the game at one.
Four Bobcat singles and an error in the fifth inning had Burnsville leading Chaska 3-1.
EAGAN 4, VICTORIA 3
Knotted up at three through nine innings, what you'd expect from a three-four seed match-up, visiting Eagan broke the tie with an extra-inning run, defeating host Victoria 4-3 in game one of a best-of-three series Friday.
JD Dorgan's one-out single scored Jake Ossell for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning for the Bandits.
Victoria got a lead-off single from Carter Schmidt, moving up to second on a wild pitch. A tag play at third nixed the potential rally for the Vics.
A 1-0 deficit early on, Victoria gained the lead with three runs in the fourth inning. A two-out triple from TJ Truso plated two runs before an error allowed the Vics a 3-1 lead.
Eagan tied the game at three with two runs in the fifth inning off Vics starter Hunter Even, who struck out nine batters over seven innings in the no-decision.
Binger scattered three hits with two strikeouts over three innings of relief in taking the loss.
Game two is at 6 p.m. Sunday at Eagan's Goat Hill Park. Game three, if necessary, is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Victoria.