Chanhassen didn't need to face a fastball. They didn't need to knock down a grounder, or track down a ball in the gap.
Mother Nature did in with Region 3B's seeding plans before the Red Birds even took the field Saturday.
Just six outs into the first contest at Storm Red Bird Stadium, Chaska and Eagan were sent to their respective dugouts due to heavy rain. Ten minutes later, baseball was off.
Chanhassen, Chaska and Eagan were awarded the first, second and third seeds, based on regular season finish, into next week's Class B State Tournament.
Victoria, winners over Prior Lake on Aug. 9, is the fourth team from Region 3B.
The state tournament bracket will be released Sunday evening.
Chanhassen and Chaska advanced to the seeding games with sweeps of Prior Lake and Burnsville, respectively, Aug. 2 and 4.
Chanhassen, state runner-up in 2017 and champion in 2018, will make its fifth state appearance, third in Class B.
Chaska has qualified for state in eight of the last 10 seasons and the 36th time in program history.
STATE CLINCHER
When Victoria's needed a big game from a pitcher this season, look no other than Riley Sweeney.
On Aug. 9 in a state play-in game at home at Poppitz Field, Sweeney came up with his best outing of the season.
One out shy of a shutout, Sweeney's eight strikeout performance, scattering three hits with three walks, in Victoria's 9-2 win over Prior Lake.
It is the second consecutive trip to state for the Vics after a three-year hiatus.
Victoria scored in six of eight at-bats, getting four hits from Matt Dolan. Jared Davidson and Joey Costello each had two RBIs with Cole Sweeney reaching base twice with two runs scored.
Eight different Vic players crossed home plate in the region victory.
Victoria is making its sixth state appearance in team history.