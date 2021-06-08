Charlie Lindberg, a member of the 2019 Class AA State championship team at Holy Family Catholic, will return to Ridges at Sand Creek as a senior after placing seventh in Section 2AA with a 36-hole score of 154.
Lindberg shot 76 on June 8 to clinch a spot in state by two strokes.
Holy Family Catholic was third in the section with a two-day score of 628, which included a 307 on the second day.
Much of that improvement came from senior Ben Reddan, who moved up into 10th place with a one-over par 73 after shooting 84 on June 2.
Mick Herron (158), Luke O'Brien (160), Zac Beddor (163), and senior Marc Lund (167) rounded out the team score.
Blue Earth Area, with the top three scores, including medalist Manning Lane (147), won the team title by 19 strokes over St. Peter.
Southwest Christian was fifth overall with a score of 669. Minnesota River Conference golfer of the year Jacob Ferrin tied for 10th place with a two-day score of 157. Ferrin had the team's best round, a 76, on Day Two.
Hayden Kleynhans (162), Matthew Rixmann (173), Caleb Bendell (179), and Will Addler (206) also played 36 holes for the Stars, which won a league title this spring.
The Class AA State Meet is June 15-16 in Jordan.
SECTION 2AA: Girls Golf
With three sophomores and three freshmen in the line-up, a third-place team finish for Southwest Christian felt like success in the Section 2AA Girls Golf Tournament June 2 and 8 at New Prague Golf Club.
The Stars finished with team scores of 382 and 389.
Fairmont edged St. Peter 721 to 724 for the team title.
Freshman Kendall Hoag was 10th for Southwest Christian, shooting 89 and 94 over the two days. Autumn Wiens (196), Ava Boen (199), Chloe Brunsberg (200), Madeline Hotchkiss (202), and Becca Moore (220) were also part of the two-day competition.
SECTION 5AA: Girls Golf
Holy Family Catholic improved nine strokes on Day Two on June 7 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker, finishing fourth in the Section 5AA Girls Golf Tournament.
The Fire shot 391 on Monday after posting a score of 400 in the first round.
Kayla Woytcke placed 10th overall for Holy Family Catholic with scores of 93 and 95 for 188, missing state by two strokes.
Providence Academy won the team competition by 41 strokes over Breck School with a 36-hole score of 714.
Other Fire players on the course were Justina Valentini (192), Ella Knewtson (204), Reagan Cizek (207), lone senior Ally Agerland (220), and Averi Ahmann (225)