Minnetonka didn't have a skier in the top five, or the top seven. Thomas Graupmann was first across the finish line in eighth at the Lake Conference Nordic Ski Championships Jan. 30 at Baker Park Reserve.
After Graupmann just happened to be five teammates, all in a row.
Minnetonka's depth, six skiers in the top 13, helped them claim the Lake Conference boys title with 543 points. Wayzata (527) and Eden Prairie (507) were second and third.
Minnetonka's top-four finishers were Graupmann (27:37), Austin Hunter (27:45), Dylan Green (27:46), and Alexander Hemink (27:46).
Minnetonka, fifth in the girls standings, got a top performance from Anna Wander in 26th place in a 10K time of 34 minutes, 41 seconds.
SWIM: Minnetonka 93, Eden Prairie 92
An 11-5 point difference in the 100-yard backstroke event helped Minnetonka finish the Lake Conference schedule with a 5-1 record in a 93-92 win over Eden Prairie Jan. 31.
Needing just a top-two finish in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of John Wargin, Ben Binder, Alex Galbreath, and Ben Keller combined for a runner-up time of 3:19.43 to clinch the team victory.
Minnetonka won despite winning three events, including a first through third sweep in 1-meter diving. Jack Eichhorn (263.80), Oliver Poitevent (244.15) and Andrew Bussmann (191.10) represented the Skippers.
Senior John Wargin won two events for Minnetonka, hitting the wall in 1:58.30 in the 200 individual medley, and a season-best 55.07 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke. Keller was second in the backstroke in 55.84.
Keller in the 200 freestyle and Binder in the 200 individual medley were second with Ryan Lund placing second in the 50 freestyle in 22.46 seconds.
Henry Rosenhagen added a season-best butterfly time of 53.64 with Knute Wargin hitting the wall in 4:52.19 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Minnetonka competes in the Section 2AA Meet in Chaska on Feb. 19-21.
WRESTLING: Chaska/Chanhassen
A pair of pins, three victories in reaching the championship match at the Mankato East Cougar Tournament Feb. 1, Chaska/Chanhassen's PJ Velazquez finished second at 138 pounds.
Velazquez, a 7-0 semifinal winner, lost 7-4 to 32-match winner Connor Simmonds of Fairmont/Martin County West in the title bout.
Simmonds scored an escape and takedown in the third period for the final difference after Velazquez recorded a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal. The Storm Hawk junior is 34-4 overall.
Grant Sussner won his 20th match of the season, placing sixth. His lone victory came in a 19-3 technical fall in a consolation match.
Two potential draws in Section 6AAA, Andrew Sanders of Minnetonka beat Sussner 4-0 in the consolation semifinals, while Gage Mueller of Waconia also won 4-0 over Sussner in the final bout.
Hunter Brackee went 3-1 at 220 pounds for Chaska/Chanhassen, his lone loss a 2-1 decision in the semifinals to Mason Theissen of Mankato West. All three Brackee victories were on falls for third place.
Chaska/Chanhassen lost 68-9 to Scott West and host Maple Grove 50-27 in a triangular on Jan. 30.
The Storm Hawks compete in the Metro West Conference Duals with Bloomington, Robbinsdale Cooper and host Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Feb. 4.