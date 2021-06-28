Tori Tollefson and Maddie Schwartz paced through Caswell Park June 15. The Chanhassen Storm softball team in a scoreless extra-inning game.
Their sisters, Susie and Sydney, in the line-up for the Storm.
Both understood the pressure of the situation. Each were members of the 2016 Class AAAA State Championship team for Chanhassen.
Like Susie, Tori was an eighth grader playing at state for the first time then.
"It was a crazy day. The rain, teammates leaving. That whole year we knew we were capable of doing that. We just went out there, had fun, dealt with whatever was thrown at us. It was definitely an unreal experience that I am happy that Susie and her team get to experience as well," Tori said.
Like Sydney, Maddie had the ball in her hand. When the Storm's starting pitcher Taylor Manno headed for the airport to catch a flight, the championship game delayed due to a thunderstorm, Maddie, was the one in the circle as the game continued.
"I think the energy level is so much higher at state. You see girls you know from around the state, and the experience of being here and everything that goes on, and it's just such a big moment," Maddie said.
Chanhassen pulled through in 2016, defeating Buffalo for the program's first state title. Chanhassen came together in the state quarterfinal round versus Elk River in 2021 to win 1-0 in nine innings on a Karina Tollberg walk-off single.
Sydney Schwartz threw all nine innings, surrendering two singles and one walk with 18 strikeouts.
So, was it tougher being a sister in the crowd, or being a player on the field five years ago?
"I was digging my nails into my palms. I had to go for a walk," Maddie said. "When you're not the one in control, I found myself way more stressed out being out here."
Maddie and Tori, though, remember it was a bit stressful waiting out the storm across the street from the park at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
"We were like 'Kali, don't get on the plane.' It was so stressful," said Maddie of teammate Kali O'Keefe, who was set to leave for Africa immediately after the scheduled championship game.
"We were playing games, laughing, having fun, trying to stay loose. We didn't know if we'd be able to play again that day. We had a lot of people play different positions. People that hadn't played much all year fill positions there in the end. You never know what's going to happen at state. Something interesting you'd never expect happens," Tori said.
Maddie is coming off her junior year at the University of Wisconsin, posting 11 wins in 21 starts as the Badgers' No. 1 arm. She finished with four shutouts and 14 complete games, tallying a 2.23 earned run average over 156-plus innings.
So she knows pitching.
"I'm so proud of her. I haven't been able to watch her to this full extent in a long time. It's good to see her hard work pay off," Maddie said of Sydney, who is committed to the University of Minnesota.
Tori played in 21 games, including five starts, in her freshman season at South Dakota State University. The Jackrabbits advanced to the Division I NCAA Tournament, defeating Stanford in a 43-win season. She made a start in the final NCAA game.
So she knows softball.
"I'm so proud of her. Watching her all year, she looks so confident out there. We talked (before state) and I just told her to go out there and have fun. You don't get to be at this stage every year," Tori said.
THAT'S A WRAP
Arriving at St. Michael-Albertville High School on June 19, the final event coverage for the 2020-21 school year, I was overcome with a thought of 'I can't believe they did it.'
The they was the Minnesota State High School League.
The did it was a successful winter and spring state tournament season.
Was it the same? No. Venues such as STMA, Champlin Park and Edina high schools replaced Hamline University, Maturi Pavilion and Target Center for state track and field, state gymnastics and state dance.
Were the crowds as large for indoor events? Not for the winter where the Xcel Energy Center wasn't full to brim for state hockey. For spring, though, more than 3,600 spectators passed through the gate in the Class AAAA State Baseball Quarterfinals at Chaska's Athletic Park.
This year's first two rounds (four quarterfinals, two semifinals, third-place game) produced the second-largest top-class crowd dating back to 2007. That's Athletic Park versus CHS Field in St. Paul, Siebert Field at the University of Minnesota, and old Midway Stadium in St. Paul, as previous host fields.
Covering high school athletics for community newspapers from Olivia and Renville to Hutchinson and McLeod County to Chaska and Chanhassen dating back to 2005, these past nine months have been some of the most rewarding experiences.
Spring of 2020 was spent chatting with senior high school athletes; those that lost their final season.
Fall of 2020 was a rollercoaster. Some sports started close to on-time. Others such as volleyball and football got a late-sport. Post-season tournaments were relegated to regional events. Some had abrupt endings.
Winter of 2021 was shortened. Athletes, spectators and officials all wore masks. Webcast streams were how many people viewed contests. Yet a post-season was pulled off. Chaska won a girls basketball state title, ending Hopkins' 78-game winning streak in the process.
Chaska/Chanhassen boys swimmers repeated as relay state champions. PJ Velazquez of the Storm Hawks reached the state semifinals in wrestling. Holy Family Catholic dance watched from their school in Victoria as they were announced as place-winners for a second straight year.
Spring of 2021 brought on the removal of masks after a few weeks of competitions. Crowds began to grow; Terre Kemble's world famous hot dogs returned for one night at least at Chanhassen High School with three section games ongoing.
Chaska boys golf and Chanhassen boys lacrosse, after so many near-misses, both qualified for state. Chanhassen softball and Minnetonka baseball were also back in the state tournament field.
Conference titles were won, team banquets were held. And maybe most importantly, graduations were attended, in person, by student and family.
Reflecting on the past year brings excitement for the next year. We're only seven or so weeks to two-a-days!