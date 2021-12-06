With seven returning varsity players, including a sophomore point guard now with 13 games under his belt, year No. 2 under head coach Corey Christopherson is expected to look a lot different than last year's 3-10 record in a shortened season.
"A successful season in our eyes is about getting better. We want to be our best come section time. We feel we have the players, talent and chemistry to be competitive each time we step on the floor. We know we have lots of areas to grow and improve but feel we have the guys to get us to spot to compete game in and game out," Christopherson said.
It starts with the team's primary ball handler, Maxwell Woods, who was second on the team in points scored a season ago as a freshman. After playing a major role on the football field this fall, Woods and juniors Grant Muffenbier and Braden Barger figure to step up their production this season.
Muffenbier started all nine games this season for Chanhassen at quarterback.
"We bring back varsity experience and loads of talent. Balance and depth will be a strength of ours. I anticipate have numerous leading scorers throughout the season," Christopherson said.
The senior class features key contributors in forwards Will Schleicher and Tanner Johnson, and guards Patrick Brick, Tyrique Williams, Eli Sweeney and Jaxon McDonald.
Sweeney and McDonald were two of four Chanhassen players in double figures in a season-opening win over Holy Family Catholic by a 70-57 score on Dec. 3.
Woods (21 points), McDonald (15), Barger (11), and Sweeney (11) were top point-getters in the win. The Storm, down a point at halftime, outscored the Fire 49-35 in the second half.
Chanhassen will be tested often this season not only in a deep Metro West Conference, but in non-league games with Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Minnetonka and upcoming contests at Edina and home with Prior Lake on Dec. 9 and 17.
"Our schedule should allow us to be our best by the end of the year. We have a tough and deep conference and play in the toughest section in the state, which we play all those section teams during the regular season. Our schedule will have us battle tested come the end of the year," Christopherson said.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
All eyes will be on Division I recruit Boden Kapke this season for Holy Family Catholic, but for the Fire to be successful, growth will need to take shape in the backcourt.
Junior Michael Richelsen (4.2 points per game) and senior Austin Clifford (2.1 points per game) have the most experience along with junior Braylon Cummings (6.2 points per game).
"We do have a few players back from last season, but with the short season last year we still have to gain experience playing. We will need to incorporate several new players and the returning players will have different roles," Holy Family coach Matt Thuli said.
Kapke netted 16 points per game, converting 60 percent of his shots as a sophomore. In two games thus far, he is averaging 24.5 points, or about 40 percent of the team's output.
Sophomore Leo Hertel and eighth grader Will Kirsch have seen good playing time as well.
Senior Judah Land, who recently signed with Mississippi College, is a 6'10" transfer from the state of Vermont. He scored eight points in the season opener at Chanhassen.
"A successful season will include us playing our best basketball in March and playing to our potential. If we can do those things we believe we can have a good record and play deep in our section," Thuli said. "We are excited to see what strides we can make throughout the season. Our schedule will challenge us every night. We have a good mix of section teams and teams that are a class or two above us."
MINNETONKA
If you enjoy a fast-paced offense with guards that can drive to the hoop, Minnetonka is your team. A varsity/JV roster that lists just five forwards to 19 guards, the Skippers will have a heavy perimeter presence.
Sophomores Andy Stefonowicz, Will Koeppen and Jordan Cain, junior Jalen Cain, and senior Vlad Ciubotaru all return to the Skippers line-up this season.
Jalen Cain led Minnetonka in scoring last season at 17.7 points per game, while Ciubotaru and Stefonowicz added double-digit efforts at 14.3 and 10.5 points.
Koeppen and Jordan Cain split time between JV and varsity, but make the jump this season, giving the Skippers another outside shooter and another star athlete in Cain, who scored 21 points with four rebounds and two steals in a 80-67 win over Prior Lake on Dec. 3.
"To be leaders on and off the court, prepare the right way to work towards the right result, and compete night in and night out," Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl said of his expectations for returning players. "We have prior varsity experience across three grade levels and in order to compete and put ourselves in a position to succeed our guys will need to be resilient, tough, and together."
The Skippers trailed Prior Lake by three points at halftime in the season opener, scoring 47 points over the final 18 minutes.
Stefonowicz picked up the slack with Ciubotaru not playing, scoring 19 points, while Jalen Cain and El-Amin added 12 and 15 points, respectively. El-Amin, the son of former Minneapolis North star Khalid El-Amin, played as a freshman at Burnsville before transferring, sitting out his sophomore year from varsity.
Minnetonka's lack of size did show in Prior Lake's Malcolm Jones finishing with 26 points and 19 rebounds, getting to the free-throw line 12 times.
Minnetonka will be tested often with their 2021-22 schedule in the Lake Conference and beyond.
"Our non-conference schedule and conference schedule will help us prepare for March. The Lake Conference is as good as it gets and we have scheduled a lot of top 25 teams in the state within our non-conference schedule," Tesdahl said.
Can the Skippers take the next step? Lake Conference champions? Section 2AAAA champions? A place Minnetonka hasn't been in some time.
Maybe. Tesdahl believes a successful season is a "winning season, compete and advance in section play, improve as a team in the classroom, community, and competition."