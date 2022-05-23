The Chaska-Chanhassen rivalry was alive and well and various spring sports May 16-20, as the Hawks and Storm competed against each other in baseball, softball, lacrosse and boys tennis last week.
But the competition on the field or court was not the highlight of the matchups. Instead, it was the different events the teams did in connection with the games that brought the communities together.
In girls lacrosse, the May 17 game had significant meaning for both teams. For Chanhassen, it was another opportunity to stay atop the Metro West conference and the section standings, whereas Chaska had the opportunity to play spoiler to the top-ranked team in the state.
“We’re not treating it any differently than what it is. We’ve survived all our non-conference games very well so far. We can’t overlook one team before we take on another,” Chanhassen head coach Rachel Panner said before the matchup.
The Storm came away with a 20-6 win, but that was not their only objective. Both the Hawks and Storm came into the game with the larger common goal of growing the game.
With the game rotating locations each year, the home team has the honor of hosting what the teams call “Youth Night,” in which youth players in the community come wearing their jerseys and sometimes are able to participate in warm-ups with the Hawks and Storm. Chaska head coach Lauren Koloski said the game has added emotion because members of both teams played lacrosse together growing up in the same youth program.
“The area has a lot of kids who play together, but they split in high school,” Koloski said. “It’s fun to get together again and play each other. They’re all friends because they’ve known each other forever.”
The baseball programs have also made the matchups about more than just winning or losing. On April 29 when the Hawks hosted the Storm, Chaska held its annual strikeout cancer and diabetes game. On May 20, Chanhassen honored and paid tribute to the life of John Noonan, who helped coach for the Storm in football, baseball and lacrosse from 2012 until he passed away March 18, 2020 following a five-year battle with lung cancer. Chanhassen inducted Noonan into the Storm’s Legacy Club and created a sign in the ballpark to signify the impact Noonan had on the community.
“If you had the honor of meeting Coach Noonan then he changed your life,” Tony Porthan said. “Coach Noonan had that innate ability to change your life for the better, by just being around him! In some ways he was larger than life itself in heart, spirit, soul and faith.”
The Hawks came away with the win 2-1 in 10 innings. In softball, Chanhassen was led by Daphne Evans who went 3-4 with a home run and three RBI to beat Chaska 11-1 May 20. The Storm tennis team beat the Hawks 7-0 in the first round of the team portion of the section 2 tournament, and Chanhassen beat Chaska 18-3 in boys’ lacrosse May 17.