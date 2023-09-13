Rory Oster

Rory Oster is in his 11th year in high school athletics and first as the activities director at Holy Family.

 Courtesy photo/Holy Family Catholic High School

Holy Family’s athletic department has plenty of new faces, including its leadership at the top.

After the end of the 2022-23 school year, the high school hired Rory Oster to be the Fire’s new activities director. Oster began working at the school during 2022 as the head of the admissions department and will now be working in a dual role at Holy Family.

Tags

Events