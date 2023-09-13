Holy Family’s athletic department has plenty of new faces, including its leadership at the top.
After the end of the 2022-23 school year, the high school hired Rory Oster to be the Fire’s new activities director. Oster began working at the school during 2022 as the head of the admissions department and will now be working in a dual role at Holy Family.
The 2023-24 school year will be Oster’s 11th year in athletics and his second as the head of the admissions department. As he sat and watched a ninth-grade football game, Oster reflected on how these two roles were the perfect match, being able to connect with parents and students early on and get them involved and remain a resource for them.
“I know every single kid and every single one of their parents out there on that field right now. I helped them enroll in this school. I toured, talked with them, and introduced Holy Family to them,” Oster said. “In three years, that’ll be the case for every single student in the hallway.”
Prior to working at Holy Family, Oster worked in high school athletics for two years in Madras, Oregon, followed by eight years in the Camas (Washington) School District.
Some of the goals Oster has for the program includes building and supporting a quality coaching staff, using athletics to drive some enrollment and continuing to enhance facilities on the school’s campus. The Fire hired new head coaches most recently in football, volleyball, girls basketball and softball and has also installed a new multipurpose turf field.
“We have some room for growth here in our activities department. Just being excited about providing some leadership and working with the school and just bringing these programs up a little bit higher and creating better memories for kids, that was super exciting for me,” Oster said.
Early in the fall, Holy Family had success from different athletic programs. The Fire are ranked in the top 10 in the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association for both boys and girls soccer, have a winning record in volleyball and won the program’s first football game in two years. As the sports season continues from fall to winter and spring, Oster is excited to continue providing athletic opportunities for students.
“Supporting and advocating for our kids, that’s what I’m looking forward to 100 percent,” Oster said. “That’s the payoff for all the late nights and hard work is getting to watch the kids compete and grow and just working hard for high quality programs for them. That’s the ultimate payoff for an athletic director for sure.”