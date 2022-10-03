Each week several area teams compete on the field, court, course or in the pool. Here are some of the highlights from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.
Football
In a matchup between two unbeaten teams, Chanhassen (4-1) saw its undefeated season come to an end as the Storm fell 34-29 to Robbinsdale Armstrong Sept. 30. Chanhassen had to dig itself out of a 21-0 hole after allowing a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game along with two rushing touchdowns by Armstrong’s Reggie Carter.
Running back Maxwell Woods and quarterback Grant Muffenbier helped the Storm climb back, as Muffenbier found Woods for a 20-yard score followed by an 18-yard rushing touchdown by Muffenbier and a 42-yard rushing touchdown from Woods.
Chanhassen took its first lead of the game with a little less than four minutes remaining on another explosive run from Woods, but the Falcons ripped the Storm’s heart out by scoring a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the game.
Woods had a game-high 219 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Defensive back Carter Van Holland had a game-high nine tackles on defense. Chanhassen hosts Waconia Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Holy Family (0-5) fell 49-14 to Dassel-Cokato Sept. 30. Kieran Paidosh had 101 receiving yards on six catches while Kael Foudray had 37 receiving yards and a touchdown. Michael Richelsen finished with 62 rushing yards on offense and was in on nine tackles on defense, while Foudray led the team with 10 tackles.
Quarterback Gavin Frye had 163 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions, while adding a score on the ground. The Fire travel to take on Annandale Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Soccer
The Storm (10-2) started the week with a 3-2 win over Eden Prairie as Valerie Rakotomalala, Grace Fogarty and Bella Naples each scored a goal. Chanhassen then took some wins in the Metro West conference, beating Waconia 6-1 Sept. 29.
Fogarty scored five goals while Naples added the sixth. In a matchup against New Prague Oct. 1, Fogarty added four goals as the Storm won 9-0. With the conference wins to end the week, Chanhassen is one game away from clinching its first Metro West conference title since 2017.
The Storm hit the road to face Bloomington Jefferson Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and then play Minneapolis Southwest Oct. 8.
Tied 1-1 with a few minutes left to play in the game, Chanhassen (4-7-1) surrendered a goal and fell 2-1 to Waconia Sept. 29. The Storm then bounced back to beat New Prague 2-1 Oct. 1. Chanhassen’s final conference game of the regular season is Oct. 6 at Bloomington Jefferson at 4:45 p.m., followed by a match against Holy Family Catholic Oct. 8.
The Holy Family boys (8-1-3) had two ties during the week. The Fire ended in a 0-0 tie with Mound Westonka Sept. 27 and a 2-2 tie with Rochester Lourdes Sept. 29. Kaden Dervin and Eric Oconitrillo each scored a goal Sept. 29. Holy Family is currently tied atop the Wright County conference at 5-0-1.
On the girls’ side, the Fire (7-5-2) beat Mound Westonka 4-1 Sept. 27. Gabby Legg and Maggie Dowling each had two goals in the win. Holy Family is atop the Wright County conference, currently undefeated in conference play at 6-0-0.
Volleyball
After taking the first set 25-23, Chanhassen (12-10) fell 3-1 to Eden Prairie Sept. 27. Bryn Lunski had 13 digs and 10 kills to lead the Storm to a bounce back 3-0 sweep of Waconia Sept. 29. To finish off the week, the Storm went 2-2 in a tournament Oct. 1 at Chanhassen.
The team won its first two matches 2-0 against Edina and Cretin-Derham Hall but then fell 2-1 to Rochester Mayo and 2-0 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Lauren Barker had a team-high eight kills against Edina and added six kills against Cretin-Derham Hall.
Tennis
Chanhassen finished out the regular season with three team wins during the week. The Storm had a clean 7-0 sweep of New Ulm Sept. 26, as all four singles and three doubles pairings won in two sets. Chanhassen then beat Mound Westonka 5-2 Sept. 28 with Lily Christensen and Samantha Spiteri leading the way in singles.
To finish the week, the Storm also beat Bloomington Jefferson 4-3 Sept. 29. Christensen was the lone singles winner for the Storm while all three doubles pairings won in two sets.
Cross Country
Chanhassen competed in the Mankato West Invitational at Benson Park Sept. 27. Colin Scheller (17:16.57) finished sixth and Andrew Colleran (18:17.6) finished 25th to lead the Storm as the boys’ team finished seventh of eight teams. On the girls’ side, Evalyn Theobald (20:32.98) finished fourth as the Storm finished sixth out of as many teams.
Swim and Dive
Chanhassen beat Metro West conference rival Waconia 104-82 Sept. 29. In the 100 freestyle, Avery Luedke (53.87) was just shy of the cut time for the state meet (53.68). Jennifer Pierson won the 200 IM (2:14.77) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.56) while Anna Schottler won the 50 freestyle (26.06).
Rachel Broadhead also won the 100 backstroke (1:02.44) while the Storm won all three relays.