Each week, several area teams compete on the field, court, course or in the pool. Here are some of the highlights from Oct. 10-15.
Football
Chanhassen (6-1) continued its streak of down-to-the-wire play Oct. 13, coming away with a 21-20 win over Holy Angels. In the first quarter, the Storm answered the Stars’ first score with a 28-yard rushing touchdown by Jayden Talamantes. A short-yardage score by Maxwell Woods gave Chanhassen a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter, but Holy Angels tied it up before the end of the half. Woods was able to find the endzone again late in the third quarter, and the Storm held a seven-point lead up until the final minute of play. The Stars scored a touchdown with 57 seconds left to play, but Chanhassen once again stopped a late-game two-point conversion to hold on to take the victory.
Offensively, Woods led the Storm with 144 rushing yards and two scores. Defensively, Tyler Burton had a team-high 12 total tackles while Tyler Smith had eight total tackles and one interception. Jack Potratz was in on 10 tackles. After its final regular season game Oct. 18, Chanhassen will compete in the section 2AAAAA tournament Oct. 25.
Holy Family (0-7) fell 49-12 to Watertown-Mayer on Oct. 14 in the Fire’s final home game of the season. Offensively, Thomas Red Wing and Gavin Frye recorded rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Red Wing finished with a team-high 99 yards on the ground. Michael Richelsen had nine total tackles on defense. After its final regular season game Oct. 19, Holy Family will compete in the section 2AAA tournament Oct. 25.
Volleyball
Chanhassen (16-10) swept Jordan 3-0 to start the week at home Oct. 10. Bryn Lunski had a team-high nine kills while Jessica Katof added seven. Katof also led the Storm with 14 digs and Ashlyn Steding had 18 assists and nine digs. Chanhassen followed that up with its fourth straight win, sweeping New Prague 3-0 Oct. 12. The Storm are 5-1 and in second place in the Metro West conference with one game remaining.
Holy Family (12-11) fell 3-0 to Wright County conference foe Southwest Christian on Oct. 10. Sonja Laaksonen led the Fire with 12 kills while Tamara Mackey had a team-high 10 digs. After dropping the first two sets to Norwood Young America, Holy Family battled back to win the third but ultimately fell 3-1 on Oct. 11. Laaksonen had 23 kills and 12 digs, and Tori Halloran had a team-high 18 digs. The Fire also fell 3-0 to Delano on Oct. 13 before finishing 1-3 at a tournament at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Oct. 15. Holy Family beat St. Paul Highland Park 2-1 before losing to Holy Angels, St. Cloud Cathedral and New Life Academy.
Tennis
Holy Family finished second in the section 5A team tournament Oct. 10. After earning a first-round bye, the Fire took down Belle Plaine 4-3 in the semifinal round thanks to wins from singles players Emma Murphy and Caroline Schaefer and doubles pairings of Sophie Zay and Tali Bellefy and Ella Knewtson and Shannon Rothstein. With the win, Holy Family advanced to the final round of the tournament, falling 5-2 to Providence Academy. Julia Baskfield and Schaefer won in doubles for the Fire. In the individual section tournament, Murphy advanced to the semifinals in the singles bracket while Callie Lizak and Meg Santini won Oct. 13 to advance to the semifinals in the doubles bracket.
Chanhassen saw its participants eliminated in the section 2AA individual tournament Oct. 14.
Cross Country
Chanhassen and Holy Family will compete in their respective conference championship meets Oct. 18. The Storm then compete in the section 2AAA championship meet Oct. 25 while the Fire compete in the section 6AA championship Oct. 27.
Swimming and Diving
Up by only five points heading into the final event, Chanhassen beat New Prague 99-87 in a Metro West conference dual meet Oct. 12. The Storm clinched the meet by taking first and third place in the 400 freestyle relay to end the night.