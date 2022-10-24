Jessica Katof

Chanhassen's Jessica Katof hits a ball during a 3-0 win over Jordan Oct. 10. Katof had a team-high 13 kills in a 3-1 loss to Orono Oct. 17.

 Photo by Brendan O'Brien

Each week, several area teams compete on the field, court, course or in the pool. Here are some of the highlights from Oct. 17-22.

Volleyball

Tags

Events