Each week, several area teams compete on the field, court, course or in the pool. Here are some of the highlights from Oct. 17-22.
Volleyball
Despite winning the first set of the match, Chanhassen fell 3-1 to Orono Oct. 17 in the Storm’s final match of the regular season. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak. Sophomore Jessica Katof led Chanhassen with 13 kills on the night while senior Ashlyn Steding added 11. Steding also had a team-high 25 assists. Freshman Bryn Lunski recorded 19 digs and Abigail Stark had 13.
The Storm finished the regular season at 16-11 overall with a 5-2 record in the Metro West Conference. Chanhassen earned the No. 4 seed in the section 2AAAA tournament and the team's first game is Oct. 25 against Waconia. The winner faces Chaska Oct. 27 at Chaska High School.
Holy Family did not have any matches during the week and prepared for the section 2AA tournament. The Fire earned the fifth seed in the North subsection and will travel to face Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. If the program achieves its goal of winning a section tournament match, Holy Family could see area rival Southwest Christian in the section quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 at New Prague High School.
Tennis
Holy Family had three athletes finish in third place in the section 5A individual tournament Oct. 17. Emma Murphy took third place in the singles bracket while Callie Lizak and Meg Santini finished third in the doubles bracket.
Cross Country
Holy Family competed in the Wright County East conference championship meet Oct. 18 at Lake Marion Park.
The Fire girls’ cross country team finished fifth out of six teams at the meet. Junior Emma Augustyn (21:41.96) was the leading athlete for the team, placing 17th. Senior Ava Mettler (22:09.8) also finished in the top 20 for the Fire in her final conference meet, with sophomore Nora Swartzbaugh (22:10.1) finishing right behind Mettler at 21st. Senior Danielle Sutcliffe (33rd, 24:07.58) and eighth grader Layla Sandquist (34th, 24:23.73) rounded out the top five for Holy Family.
On the boys’ side, junior Dylan Spalding (18:32.03) finished 22nd overall as the Fire placed sixth out of as many teams. Sophomores Sawyer Graubins (33rd, 20:04.29), Nate Hamilton (36th, 20:20.58) and Alex Hesse (38th, 20:23.69) and freshman Owen Goehring (35th, 20:14.69) all finished within 20 seconds of one another to finish in Holy Family’s top five runners. Senior Aidan Storm ran a 21:30.82 in his final conference meet.
The Fire will compete in the section 6AA championship meet Oct. 27.
Football
Holy Family fell 26-15 to Foley to end the regular season Oct. 19. The Fire finished 0-8 overall with six of those games being played against district opponents. Holy Family’s first section 2AAA playoff game is Oct. 25.