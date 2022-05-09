After a two-game hiccup, the Hawks (9-2) baseball team bounced back last week and is in the midst of a five-game winning streak as of May 8.
Pitching was a dominant theme in the week, as Chaska allowed only five runs throughout the five games. Nolan Kemp struck out eight in the most recent win 6-2 over Lakeville North.
Chaska moved into the top 10 for the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches poll this week and is second in the Metro West conference standings.
Playing five games in five days last week, the Hawks (6-6) alternated wins and losses, going 3-2 during the week. The bats came to life for Chaska in the final game of the week, as Payton Nicholas (2-4, three runs) and Ally Florek (3-4, one run) each finished with three RBI to beat Bloomington Jefferson 13-3.
The Storm (8-3) baseball team is also on a five-game winning streak, beating Waconia (6-2), New Prague (4-3) and Robbinsdale Cooper (10-0). Everett Foudray pitched in the dominant win over Robbinsdale Cooper, striking out 12 and giving up only one hit.
The Chanhassen softball team (9-1) had its undefeated season come to an end May 7, as the Storm fell to Hopkins 11-8. Earlier in the week, pitcher Sydney Schwartz averaged a little over 11 strikeouts in the three wins over Waconia (1-0), New Prague (3-1) and Eden Prairie (3-0).
Lacrosse
Chanhassen (4-1), the second-ranked team in the Minnesota coaches’ poll for girls lacrosse, won two of three games last week, beating Orono and Blake both by scores of 18-6. Leah Hodgins recorded 10 goals and 3 assists while Gabby Bjugan had 8 goals in the first two matchups.
The Storm fell to top-ranked Prior Lake 10-9 May 6. Bjugan, Allie Welder and Bella Detienne each had two goals, but it was not enough to dethrone the Lakers.
The Chanhassen boys (5-1) finished out the third week of the season with two wins, 14-2 over Orono on May 3 and 13-12 in overtime to dethrone Prior Lake on May 4, the No. 2 ranked team in the state as of May 2.
“We were disappointed after our showing against Stillwater, so it was really important for us to bounce back and play with more drive and consistency,” head coach Jon Junker said. “I felt we faced some adversity during the game with a few kids getting banged up and being down by a few goals, but it was great to see the boys rally.”
Dylan Kendrick had a team-high 29 ground balls over the course of the two games while fellow senior Brady Grandstaff scored five goals to beat the Lakers.
The Chaska girls started the week off with a 15-7 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Kennedy Sanders and Josie Lakosky each had two goals in the loss to the Red Knights. The Hawks wrapped up the week with two victories, however, beating Delano/Rockford 16-8 May 6, and Shakopee 15-13 May 7.
Chaska boys lacrosse had a chance to get above the .500 mark but could not do so, losing 18-2 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 3 and 17-1 at Shakopee May 7.
“One of our biggest challenges so far is doubting ourselves. With that type of attitude it’s going to be tough for us to go in there and win,” senior captain Marcus Walton said. The Hawks did secure a 9-6 win over Mound Westonka May 5 and are 3-4 on the season.