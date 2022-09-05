Chaska 35, Bloomington Jefferson 7
Chaska started off the 2022 football season with a dominant home win over the Jaguars, running the ball successfully on offense and shutting down its opponent on defense.
The Hawks were in control from the beginning of the game. Running back Reese Turner started off the scoring action with a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter. A 39-yard receiving touchdown thrown by quarterback Jamarrius Courtney to wide receiver Karsen Atteberry about two minutes later gave Chaska a two-score lead.
Leading 21-0 at the half after Courtney had a goal-line rushing touchdown, Chaska seemingly put the game away as Turner ripped off a 72-yard score. The senior captain finished with 213 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Courtney finished with 118 yards on the ground and 93 through the air.
On the opposite side of the ball, defensive backs Myles Meiller and Austin Harmsen had six and five tackles respectively to lead the Hawks. Defensive back Davion Butler had three tackles and an interception, and Harmsen had a forced fumble.
High school football is often predicated on explosive plays, and Storm running back Maxwell Woods had three of them to lead Chanhassen to a season-opening victory.
After a scoreless opening quarter, Woods opened up the second with a 31-yard touchdown run. Three minutes later, the junior scored on a 47-yard run that gave the Storm a 13-0 lead.
It did not take long for Woods to find the endzone in the second half as he scored early in the third quarter on an 84-yard run. Chanhassen all but sealed the game after senior quarterback Grant Muffenbier threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Everett Foudray.
The Storm’s defense shut down Hastings throughout the game as their opponent’s only score came in the final minute of play with the game out of reach. The unit also came away with an interception.
Chanhassen and Chaska will face off at Chanhassen High School on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the annual rivalry game for the Jug. Chaska won last season’s meeting 6-2.
Kieran Paidosh and Michael Richelsen were two players that were involved all over the field for Holy Family, but the Fire fell to Albany in their first game of the season.
Paidosh finished with 88 receiving yards on offense and was in on 11 tackles on defense. Richelsen recorded 23 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards and was in on eight tackles.
Quarterback Gavin Frye finished with 139 passing yards, 26 rushing yards, a score and two interceptions. Frye’s one-yard rushing touchdown came in the fourth quarter.
The Fire’s next game will be Sept. 9 as they host Litchfield.
