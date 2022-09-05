Reese Turner

Running back Reese Turner heads towards the goal line in a 35-7 win for Chaska over Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 2.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska TD Club

Chaska 35, Bloomington Jefferson 7

Chaska started off the 2022 football season with a dominant home win over the Jaguars, running the ball successfully on offense and shutting down its opponent on defense.

