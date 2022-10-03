Each week several area teams compete on the field, court, course or in the pool. Here are some of the highlights from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.
Football
After a tough loss to Waconia, Chaska (3-2) bounced back in a big way, beating Cretin-Derham Hall 35-0 Sept. 30. Quarterback Jamarrius Courtney led the way for the Hawks throughout the game, rushing for 215 yards and scoring four rushing touchdowns.
Running back Reese Turner finished with 67 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Defensively, Ethan Perkins and Josh Wedel led the team as they each were involved in seven tackles. Chaska will host Orono Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Chaska (13-5) swept Metro West conference rival Bloomington Jefferson 3-0 Sept. 29. Currently on a four-game win streak, the Hawks have three Metro West conference matches remaining in the regular season.
Southwest Christian (13-6) had two sweeps in as many matches during the week. The Stars took down Belle Plaine 3-0 Sept. 27 and Delano 3-0 Sept. 29. Southwest Christian will try to continue its five-game win streak and has four more Wright County conference matches during the regular season.
Tennis
Chaska fell 7-0 to both Mound Westonka Sept. 27 and Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 29. In the Hawks’ match against Mound Westonka, the doubles pairings of Kylie Silus and Kailie Pumper and Bethany Gaston and Molly Hed each took their respective matches to three sets.
Singles player Mylie Brandt took her match to three sets against Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
After some close matches, Southwest Christian fell 6-1 to Holy Angels Sept. 26. Autumn Weins and Sydney Foss got the lone win for the Stars. Ella Ringer fell in three sets in the top singles spot, while the Stars' top doubles team Ava Boen and Issy Bergstrom and second doubles team of Courtney Meyer and Nataley Vassar also lost in three sets.
Soccer
The Chaska boys (3-6-4) started the week with two ties, 1-1 with Buffalo Sept. 27 thanks to a goal from Gilbert Oaxaca, and a 0-0 tie against Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 29. The Hawks then fell 3-1 to Orono Oct. 1, with Dominic Williams scoring the lone goal.
The Chaska girls’ (4-9) fell 1-0 to Buffalo Sept. 27, 2-1 to Bloomington Jefferson and ended the week losing 2-1 to Orono Oct. 1. The final regular season game for both Chaska programs is Oct. 6 at home against Benilde-St. Margaret’s, with the boys’ team playing at 5 p.m. and the girls’ team playing at 7 p.m.
Marcus Banegas scored two goals and had one assist as the Southwest Christian boys’ (9-4) shutout Providence Academy 4-0 Sept. 27. Jake Bettin and Caleb Tollerud also scored a goal in the win.
Bettin recorded four goals and Banegas had another to beat Delano 5-2 Sept. 29. The Stars’ final game of the regular season is Oct. 6 at home against Breck.
The Southwest Christian girls’ (9-2-2) were shutout 3-0 to Providence Academy Sept. 27. The Stars bounced back and beat Delano 1-0 Sept. 29. The team’s final game of the regular season is Oct. 6 Maranatha/West Lutheran.
Swim and Dive
Chaska beat Bloomington Jefferson 115-69 Sept. 29. Courtney Rehbein won the 200 IM (2:23.14) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.15) for the Hawks. Chaska also saw first place finishes from Sophie Dahl in the 200 freestyle (2:03.41), Kiana Tardia in the 50 freestyle (26.94) and Brynn Vangen in diving (214.45 points).
The Hawks also won the 200 medley and freestyle relays.