Each week several area teams compete on the field, court, course or in the pool. Here are some of the highlights from Sept. 19-24.
Soccer
The week in area sports started off with conference rivalry matchups in boys’ and girls’ soccer as Holy Family traveled to Southwest Christian Sept. 19. Both teams for the Fire came away with wins, as the boys beat the Stars 2-0 and the girls won 3-1.
On the girls’ side, Lauren Ferguson, Grace Anseth and Maielle Schugel all scored a goal as the Fire (6-5-2) took down the Stars who were No. 2 in Class A at the time. Holy Family followed that performance up with a 5-0 win against Hutchinson/GSL Sept. 22.
Gabby Legg scored two goals in the win. Legg added three goals in a 4-4 tie with Minnehaha Academy Sept. 24.
On the boys’ side, Braylon Cummings and Henry Lisko each scored a goal in the win over Southwest Christian. Thomas Laaksonen scored four goals in a 5-0 win for Holy Family (8-1-1) over Hutchinson/GSL Sept. 22, and he scored a goal in extra time to help the Fire beat Providence Academy 2-1 Sept. 24.
For Chanhassen, Storm girls’ (7-2) extended their winning streak to four games after beating Orono 4-0 behind a hat trick from Bella Naples. That streak came to an end Sept. 21, however, as Chanhassen was shutout 1-0 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
With three conference games left against Waconia, New Prague and Bloomington Jefferson, Chanhassen is near the top of the Metro West conference and looks to continue its push towards a conference title.
The Storm boys’ (3-6-1) fell 3-1 to Orono Sept. 19 to open up the week. Chanhassen took Benilde-St. Margaret’s to overtime, but it was the Red Knights who came away with a 2-1 win Sept. 21. Colten Kaucher scored the lone goal in the loss. The Storm’s next game is Sept. 29 at home against Waconia.
Football
Chanhassen (4-0) remained undefeated with a hard-fought 10-7 win at Orono Sept. 23. The Storm got on the board first with a field goal by Hayden McDaniel, but Orono had a 7-3 lead at the end of the first half.
But in the fourth quarter, quarterback Grant Muffenbier found the endzone on a one-yard run to give Chanhassen the lead. Muffenbier finished with 130 passing yards, 75 of which went to receiver Josh Och, and an interception. For the Storm defense, Jack Potratz was in on nine tackles, while Mason Lang was in on eight and forced a fumble.
Tyler Smith also had an interception. Chanhassen’s next game is 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Holy Family (0-4) was only down 7-3 to Glencoe-Silver Lake at the end of the first half, but the Fire fell 37-17 Sept. 23. Glencoe-Silver Lake took a 21-3 lead with about nine minutes to play in the game when the Fire’s do-it-all player Kieran Paidosh returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score.
Paidosh finished with 79 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, as well as eight tackles on defense. Quarterback Gavin Frye had 119 passing yards, a touchdown and interception.
On defense, Michael Richelsen was involved in 18 tackles. Holy Family’s next game is 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at home against Dassel-Cokato.
Holy Family (8-3) battled back after dropping the first two sets of the match and forced a fifth set, but the Fire fell 3-2 to Orono Sept. 19. The Fire won the next day, however, sweeping Dassel-Cokato 3-0 Sept. 20 at home.
Tennis
Chanhassen was firing on all cylinders Sept. 20 in a 7-0 win over Waconia. The Storm, however, fell 5-2 to Shakopee Sept. 21, as Samantha Spiteri won in the no. 4 singles spot and Allie Giroux and Lily Christensen won in the no. 2 doubles spot. Chanhassen ended the week by beating New Prague 6-1 Sept. 22.
Holy Family kicked off the week with a 5-2 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong Sept. 19, with Emma Murphy and Julia Baskfield winning in singles while all three doubles groupings won. The Fire won a tight 4-3 match against Providence Academy Sept. 20.
Casey Cronin, Murphy and Caroline Schaefer won in singles and Shannon Rothstein and Ella Knewtson won in doubles.
Chanhassen’s final regular season match is Sept. 29 at Bloomington Jefferson and the section tournament begins Oct. 4. Holy Family’s last regular season match is Oct. 3 at Breck, with the section tournament on Oct. 6.
Cross Country
Chanhassen’s Marissa Long (18:56.6) finished 11th in the Women’s 5,000 meters-Gold division Sept. 22 at the Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course on the University of Minnesota campus.
The Holy Family girls’ team placed third out of 12 teams at the Caty Delwiche Cross Country Invite Sept. 22. The top five finishers for the Fire were Emma Augustyn (10th, 21:29.1), Nora Swartzbaugh (14th, 21:59.7), Ava Mettler (22nd, 22:45.5), Layla Sandquist (31st, 23:31.0) and Danielle Sutcliffe (46th, 24:33.8)
On the boys’ side, Dylan Spalding (12th, 18:20.7) and Noah Pabich (23rd, 19:15.2) led Holy Family to an eighth place finish at the invitational. The Fire compete again Oct. 6.
Swim and Dive
Chanhassen had six first place finishes to beat St. Louis Park 86-81 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School Sept. 20. Avery Luedke took first place in the 200 freestyle (1:56.99) and 100 butterfly (1:04.22) while Jennifer Pierson won the 200 IM (2:14.06)
Anna Schottler (26.53) and Mia Francois (56.79) won the 50 and 100 freestyle respectively, and the Storm also finished first in the 200 medley relay.
The Storm finished second out of 12 teams at the Maroon and Gold Invitational Sept. 22 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Luedke took first place in the 500 freestyle (5:07.38) and second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.3). Pierson (1:00.46) and Broadhead (1:01.15) finished second and third respectively in the 100 butterfly.
Aleah Te Brugge finished third in the one meter diving, and Chanhassen also took second in the 200 (1:42.06) and 400 (3:43.57) freestyle relays.