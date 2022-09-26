Each week several area teams compete on the field, court, course or in the pool. Here are some of the highlights from Sept. 19-24.
Soccer
The week in area sports started off with conference rivalry matchups in boys’ and girls’ soccer as Southwest Christian hosted Holy Family Sept. 19. Both teams for the Stars fell to the Fire as the boys lost 2-0 and the girls fell 3-1.
On the girls’ side, the Stars had a 1-0 lead before the Fire came back to score three unanswered goals. Southwest Christian bounced back later in the week, beating Minneapolis South 5-1 on Sept. 22. Five different players — Aubrey Burkhart, Bella Travis, Grace Sommerness, Piper Stafford and Sophia Elliott — scored goals for the Stars.
Chaska: Christopher Corrales-Castro scored the lone goal for the Hawks in two different games as the Chaska boys’ (3-5-2) tied St. Louis Park 1-1 Sept. 19 and beat New Prague 1-0 Sept. 21.
On the girls’ side, the Hawks (4-6) won two games during the week, beating St. Louis Park 4-1 behind a goal from four different players (Tess Kushinski, Brenna Westerhaus, Mia Johnson and Addie Perkins). Kayde Landree scored two goals to lead Chaska to a 3-0 win over New Prague Sept. 21.
Football
Chaska (2-2) battled back but could not complete a comeback as the Hawks fell 22-14 to Waconia Sept. 23. The Wildcats jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the second quarter after a Chaska punt was blocked and multiple fourth-down conversions.
The Hawks leaned on the run game in the second half to climb back into the game as running back Reese Turner found the endzone in the third quarter and quarterback Jamarrius Courtney did in the fourth.
Chaska’s defense stopped Waconia late in the fourth quarter and began to drive down the field before Courtney’s final pass of the game was intercepted. Turner finished with 89 rushing yards while Courtney had 78 yards on the ground.
Myles Meiller was in on 10 tackles for the Hawks’ defense. Chaska will play again at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 against Cretin-Derham Hall at the University of St. Thomas.
Tennis
Southwest Christian fell 6-1 to New Prague Sept. 19. Ella Ringer moved to 6-3 on the season in singles, and Ava Boen and Issy Bergstrom had a close match (4-6, 6-2, 6-7) in the Stars’ top doubles slot. The Stars then lost 5-2 to Mounds Park Academy Sept. 20.
Ainsley Phillips won in singles while Biz Olimb and Kendall Hoag won in doubles. Southwest Christian lost 7-0 to Mound Westonka Sept. 22.
Chaska fell 4-3 to Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 20.
Cross country
Nolan Sutter placed first (16:20.07) in the men’s 5,000 meter race in the Maroon division of the Roy Griak Invitational Sept. 23. The Chaska boys’ placed 12th out of 52 teams.
Noella Ross (20:48.2) and Sidney Fuhr (20:58.0) each finished in the top 40 in the women’s 5,000 meter race in the Maroon division of the Invitational to help the Hawks take home a fifth place finish out of 51 teams.
Swim and Dive
Chaska competed in a tight meet Sept. 22 but fell 94-92 to Waconia. The Hawks won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay while Courtney Rehbein finished first in the 200 (2:01.27) and 500 freestyle (5:24.09).
Sophie Dahl finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:02.83) while Brynn Vangen took first in the one-meter diving.
Chaska also took fourth place out of 12 teams at the Maroon and Gold Invitational Sept. 24 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Hawks placed third in both the 200 medley relay (1:56.45) and 200 freestyle relay (1:46.67).
Gretta Hansen finished fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:04.07), Dahl finished fifth in the 200 IM (2:16.79) and Vangen placed fourth in the one-meter diving.