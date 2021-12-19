It took 10 games in the 2020-21 season to reach four victories for Chanhassen. This season, only six games were needed.
Tyler Smith scored in all three periods, while Sean Gates recorded his first shutout, stopping all 15 attempts, in the Storm's 5-0 win over New Prague in Metro West Conference play Dec. 18 in Victoria.
Chanhassen had 30 shots on goal in the first period and 63 for the game.
Smith, in his third varsity game as a sophomore, opened the scoring at the 3:19 mark of the first period, adding his second goal just 18 seconds into the middle stanza.
Senior Ryan Nicholson and Jack Christ also scored for the Storm (4-2), which had eight different skaters earn a point with an assist.
Chanhassen is at Minnetonka at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.
BOYS HOCKEY: Minnetonka 4, Moorhead 1
First-period goals from Matt Boberg, Gavin Garry and Hagen Burrows led Minnetonka to a 4-1 road win at Moorhead on Dec. 18.
Garry's power-play goal was followed up by Burrows' third tally of the season just 24 seconds later for the 3-0 lead.
Minnetonka, outshot 20-13 over the final two periods, got 23 saves from Beau Motzko.
The Skippers added to their lead in the third period on a goal from Reagan Shepherd, his fourth point in two games on the week.
Minnetonka (6-2) is at Prior Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 22 before hosting Chanhassen on the 23rd.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Holy Family Catholic 6, Alexandria 2
A 1-1 game into the first intermission, three goals over a two-minute stretch, four for the second period, led Holy Family Catholic to a 6-2 win over Alexandria on Dec. 18.
The Fire were 3-for-6 on the power play, getting two tallies from Maddie Kaiser.
Maddie Morgan also scored twice for Holy Family Catholic, which outshot the Cardinals 45-30, getting 28 saves from Sedona Blair.
Maddy Helmstetter and Grayson Limke broke the tie with goals 20 seconds apart midway through the second period for the Fire, which are 7-2-1 into a holiday tournament beginning Dec. 28.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 74, Robbinsdale Armstrong 60
Full strength, Minnetonka improved to 4-1, getting 19 points each from Jordan Cain and Andy Stefonowicz in a 74-60 win at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Dec. 18.
Senior Vlad Ciubotaru played for the first time this season, scoring five points for the Skippers, which led 26-29 at halftime.
Jalen Cain was also in double figures with 16 points with Ibrahim El-Amin finishing with nine.
Peyton Newbern was the top scorer for the Falcons with 17 points.
Minnetonka hosts Farmington at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.