Cam Steele shined in the opening game of the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School, a 38-point, eight-rebound performance in a bounce back win for Minnetonka in an 89-73 win over Mahtomedi.
Steele had 19 points at halftime as the Skippers led 46-31.
JT Gaffney connected on five 3-pointers for 19 points with Riley O'Connor finishing with 16 for Minnetonka.
Luke Ricker had a game-high 19 points for Mahtomedi.
Minnetonka (2-1) is at Robbinsdale Armstrong at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Southwest Christian 74, Sibley East 64
A four-point lead at halftime, Southwest Christian pulled away late, defeating Sibley East in a neutral court game in Mayer by a 74-64 score on Dec. 7.
Kenzie Latzke and Jaden Kmetz netted 21 and 20 points for the Wolverines.
No statistics were available for the Stars, which led 33-29 at the break.
It was the first win of the season for Southwest Christian, which is averaging 69 points per game in three contests.
Next up is a road game on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Norwood Young America at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Edina 4, Minnetonka 1
A rematch of the 2019 state semifinals, Edina scored twice in the third period, defeating host Minnetonka 4-1 on Dec. 7 at Pagel Arena.
Kayley Crawford drew the second-ranked Skippers within 2-1 at the 11:49 mark of the second period.
Katie Davis netted a pair of power-play goals for No. 3-ranked Edina, which outshot Minnetonka 24-14.
Brynn Dulac made 20 saves for the Skippers, which suffered its second loss in seven games.
Edina is now 6-1 overall.
Minnetonka plays North Wright County in St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.