A three-goal first period led Chaska/Chanhassen to a second consecutive Anna Byrd Tournament championship in girls hockey by a 4-2 score on Nov. 30 over host Prior Lake at Dakotah Arena.
The Storm Hawks are off to a 4-1-2 start, the lone loss coming to seventh-ranked Warroad.
Jordyn Perlich scored twice for Chaska/Chanhassen, giving the team the lead for good just 52 seconds after Prior Lake evened the game at one midway through the first period.
Perlich opened the scoring just 34 seconds into the contest off a pass from Alex Dixey, who finished with three assists.
Bethany Velasco's fourth goal of the tournament ended up the game-winner for the Storm Hawks. An empty-netter from Elisabeth Gerebi with 1:01 remaining stood up for the final score at 4-2.
Olivia Rinzel, making her sixth consecutive start (3-1-2), made 32 saves as Chaska/Chanhassen was doubled up on shot attempts by the Lakers.
Already 2-0 against Section 2AA teams (New Prague and Prior Lake), four of the next five games come against top contenders in sections beginning with Holy Family Catholic on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Chaska Community Center.
BOYS HOCKEY: Lakeville North 4, Holy Family 2
Lakeville North stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period, scoring four times, once in an empty net, in a 4-2 final over Holy Family Catholic in Victoria Nov. 30.
Cole Pearson capped the comeback with the go-ahead goal for the Panthers with 4:31 left in regulation.
Nick Strand and Lucas Jorgenson each scored for the Fire in the opening two periods as Holy Family Catholic had 30 shots on net.
Dylan Halliwell, coming off a 20-save performance in the season opener Nov. 23, made 27 saves for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic is at Blake School on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Minnetonka 6, Greenway 3
Six different skaters scored goals, a total of 12 players with at least a point, in Minnetonka's first win of the season, a 6-3 decision over host Greenway on Nov. 30.
Braedon Lacomy and Dylan Zitzloff each scored power-play goals for the Skippers, which led 3-0 after two periods.
Graham Harris (three assists) and Hunter Newhouse (two assists) were top point-getters for Minnetonka.
Anders Irene, making his varsity debut, stopped 22-of-25 shots for the Skippers, which are 1-2 overall into a home contest with Prior Lake on Thursday, Dec. 5.
BOYS HOCKEY: Rochester John Marshall 3, Southwest Christian/Richfield 0
Despite more than eight minutes of the man-advantage, at one point two players up, Southwest Christian/Richfield was unable to find the net in a 3-0 season opener loss to Rochester John Marshall Nov. 30 in Victoria.
Teejay Torgrimson scored twice for the Rockets, including a short-handed goal for the eventual game-winner after he exited the penalty box, getting behind the Stars defense.
Rochester John Marshall beat Stars goaltender Isaac Haugen twice in the third period for the final score. Haugen made 21 saves in the contest.
Southwest Christian/Richfield is at Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Benilde-St. Margaret 57, Holy Family 46
A slow start, an 11-point deficit at halftime, was the difference in Benilde-St. Margaret's 57-46 win over Holy Family Catholic in the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip-Off Nov. 30 in St. Paul.
Playing on back-to-back days, the Fire remained within striking distance with the long ball, converting six 3-pointers, three from Nicole Bowlin, who finished with 11 points.
Lucy Hertel and Grace Elander added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Holy Family Catholic (1-2).
Benilde-St. Margaret, which made 12 free throws, got 19 points from Patience Williams followed by Anisah Wolf (16) and Olivia Olson (12).
Holy Family Catholic is at Watertown-Mayer on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.