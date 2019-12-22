Holy Family Catholic boys hockey handed Holy Angels its first loss of the season, a 4-2 final at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul on Dec. 21.
A one-goal advantage deep in the third period, Grant Limke and Jacob McPartland scored 67 seconds apart, preserving the Fire victory.
Outshot 36-25 for the contest, Dylan Halliwill turned away 34 shots, getting goals from Nick Blood and Ben Reddan to open up a 2-0 lead.
Holy Family Catholic (4-5) plays in the Tradition at the Park at St. Louis Park Rec Center on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 26-28. The schedule is Benilde-St. Margaret (5 p.m.), Elk River/Zimmerman (2:30 p.m.) and Andover (7:30 p.m.)
GIRLS HOCKEY: Holy Family Catholic 3, Prior Lake 0
A three-goal first period was all Holy Family Catholic, stretching a win streak to eight games, in a 3-0 win over Prior Lake Dec. 21 in Victoria.
The Fire are 11-2 into the Gold Division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the Super Rink in Blaine.
Caitlin Rock and Kayla Woytcke each scored on the power play with Cecily Cronin's opening tally the eventual winner. Lauren Hickey had two assists with Sedona Blair stopping all eight shots.
The Fire open the holiday tournament on Monday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. against No. 1-ranked Andover.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Minnetonka 4, Buffalo 0
Minnetonka went 3-0 in the final week before Christmas, recording 4-0 victories over Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Buffalo.
Josie Heiling scored twice for the Skippers, which fired 38 shots on net.
Lacey Martin and Emily Bayless added goals with Brynn Dulac turning away 25 shots, her third shutout of the week for Minnetonka (10-2).
Buffalo was 0-for-7 on the power play.
Minnetonka plays in the Mid-Winter Meltdown beginning Thursday, Dec. 26 against Benilde-St. Margaret at 1:15 p.m. at Eden Prairie Community Center.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 74, St. Louis Park 73
A 10-point lead at halftime, Minnetonka held off St. Louis Park for a 74-73 matinee win on Dec. 21 in boys basketball.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Skippers.
Cam Steele was 11-of-19 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers with seven made free throws and a game-high 32 points for Minnetonka.
The Skippers, as a team, were 11-of-25 from behind the arc.
JT Gaffney and Brock Banken added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Minnetonka (3-4).
Paris Johnson scored 21 points on 22 shots for St. Louis Park (1-6), which were 29-of-67 from the field.
Minnetonka plays in the Granite City Classic on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28 in St. Cloud. Their first opponent is Northfield at 3:45 p.m. at St. John's University with a second game versus Burnsville at St. Cloud State University at 11 a.m. on Day Two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 67, St. Louis Park 54
Desiree Ware (17 points), Emma Dasovich (14 points) and Ellah Durkee (13 points) were all in double figures, leading Minnetonka to a 67-54 win on Dec. 21.
The Skippers are 6-2 overall.
Minnetonka jumped out to a 31-17 lead at halftime.
Kendall Coley netted a game-high 18 points for St. Louis Park.
Minnetonka plays in a holiday tournament at Park Center on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28. Their opponents are Park Center (7 p.m.) and Champlin Park (1:30 p.m.)