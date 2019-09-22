Minnetonka's superior depth showed once again in the Maroon and Gold Invitational Sept. 21 at the University of Minnesota.
The second-ranked Skippers scored 552 1/2 points followed by Eden Prairie (514), Stillwater (322) and Edina (315).
Minnetonka had 13 top-five finishes in the pool including victories from Jojo Jorgenson in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.32) and the 200-yard freestyle relay of Rachel Shelstad, Jorgenson, Nadia Helm, and Maija Kangas in 1:38.28.
Rachel Patton also had the top score among the 34 divers with a score of 187.70 points. Teammate Raili Peterson was right behind in third at 187.20 with Natalie Smith seventh at 177.40.
Minnetonka was runner-up in the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Kat Sisombath, Jorgenson, Penelope Helm, and Nadia Helm, posting a time of 1:49.13.
Shelstad, Nadia Helm, Audrey Soetanto, and Kangas were also second in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:37.09.
Kangas and Soetanto were second and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.30 and 1:57.25 with Penelope Helm tying for fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.97.
Jorgenson led a trio of Skippers in the top-10 in the 50-yard freestyle in a third-place time of 24.55 seconds.
Other top finishes came from Nadia Helm in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.07), Addie Diaz in the 100-yard freestyle (54.29), and Kangas in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.64).
Minnetonka is at Eden Prairie at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
SWIM: Maroon and Gold Invite
Competing in the Maroon Division of Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota, Chaska had six top-10 individual finishes in the pool, placing sixth of 15 teams with 155 points.
Blaine and Delano were the top two team finishers with 384 and 317 1/2 points.
Kailey Pederson had the Hawks' top finish overall, placing fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.94 seconds. Serena Urevig was 10th in the event in 1:05.22.
Pederson also was ninth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.61) with Gretta Hansen hitting the wall in eighth place in 2:20.04.
Pederson, Hansen, Ava Kallop, and Urevig started the meet with a sixth-place 200-yard medley relay time of 1:56.94.
Kallop added a sixth-place time in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.96 with Lindsay Smutka in 10th place in the 100-yard freestyle (57.83).
Chaska swims against Chanhassen at Pioneer Ridge Middle School at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
CROSS COUNTRY: Milaca Mega Meet
Two days after competing in a 5K race, Southwest Christian took to the course again in the Milaca Mega Meet, placing 15th in the D4 Boys Division and 30th in the D4 Girls Division Sept. 21.
Owen Seltz led the men finishing 83rd in 19:21.9 followed by Mason Beise in 86th with a time of 19:23.4.
Trinity Streed was 117th with a time of 25:14.8 with Taylor Scott in 124th in 25:26.8.