Tied at 47 in overtime, Desiree Ware's steal and push up the court, a pass to Molly Oehme in transition clinched a 49-47 win for Minnetonka over Fergus Falls on Feb. 8.
The Skippers are 14-8 overall.
Minnetonka rallied from a 30-19 halftime deficit, holding the Otters to 12 second-half points.
Oehme's winner came on a left-handed lay-up, high off the glass and through the hoop at the buzzer.
Well..... that was fun. pic.twitter.com/ybS3HPa17d— Stacie (@Staciehutch) February 9, 2020
Ware and Sophie Haydon were top scorers with 14 and 12 points for Minnetonka.
Ellie Colbeck was the game's scoring leader with 29 points for Fergus Falls, which suffered just its second loss in 21 games.
Minnetonka is at Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Holy Angels 91, Chanhassen 81
Callin Hake netted 30-plus points for the fifth time of her career, the second of the season, helping Chanhassen give Class 3A fifth-ranked Holy Angels a game in a 91-81 score on Feb. 8.
Hake scored 31 points as the Storm trailed by just one point at 40-39 at halftime.
Holy Angels' dynamic duo of Kassandra Caron and Frankie Vascellaro led the way with 29 and 24 points, two of four Stars in double figures.
Chanhassen also had four players in double figures, getting 12 points each from Tori Tollefson and Ella Brastad with Julia Gronholz finishing with 10.
The Storm, 10-12 overall, are at Benilde-St. Margaret on Friday, Feb. 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Legacy Christian 65, Southwest Christian 44
Jake Wald netted 23 points, leading Legacy Christian to a 65-44 win over Southwest Christian on Feb. 8.
It was the 16th win in 20 games for the Lions, former conference opponents with the Stars.
Harley Kendall and Primeau Hill were also in double figures with 12 and 11 points for Legacy Christian.
Brayden Zimmerman and Tyson Sandness were leading scorers for Southwest Christian (9-11) with 14 and 11 points.
The halftime score was 33-22 in favor of Legacy Christian.
Next up is a home game with Breck School on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Byron 68, Chanhassen 64
Chanhassen's three-game winning streak was snapped at Class AA 12-win Byron in southeastern Minnesota Feb. 8.