Minnetonka was fourth of eight teams, a season-high score of 138.275, sending Elena Cantwell and Emma Siefker to the Class AA State Meet out of the Section 6AA Tournament Feb. 15 at Hopkins High School.
Cantwell, a freshman, was third in all-around, a score of 37.1.
Individually, Cantwell was third on vault (9.375), third on bars (9.025), third on beam (9.25), and fifth in floor exercise (9.375).
Siefker, a senior, qualified for state on the beam, placing fourth with a mark of 9.2. She added a sixth-place score of 9.275 on floor. Mari Hayward and Helena Carlson were 10th and 11th on beam (8.52-5 and 8.475).
Wayzata won the team title with 145.750 points followed by Hopkins (141.2) and Edina (140.5).
The Class AA State Individual Tournament is Saturday, Feb. 22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The meet starts at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Holy Family 79, Breck School 37
A 51-point first half, a 32-point lead at halftime, Holy Family Catholic won for the third time in 14 games since the new year, a 79-37 home victory over Breck School on Feb. 15.
Nick Hendler (20 points), Noah Seck (16) and Seth Thompson (12) keyed the fast start, a 51-19 advantage. Twelve different Fire players hit the floor and scored points.
Jimmy Koch was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 12 points.
Holy Family Catholic hosts New Prague on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Minneapolis Southwest 65, Minnetonka 61
Minnetonka lost more than a game Feb. 15, it seems they lost their second-leading scorer in Riley O'Connor.
The host Lakers outscored the short-handed Skippers 35-30 in the second half, winning 65-61.
Cam Steele netted 31 points one night after scoring 37 for Minnetonka.
Cohen Kellogg (11), Jalen Cain (nine) and JT Gaffney (eight) added to the offense for the Skippers.
Christo Polydorou was one of three Southwest players in double figures with 26 points.
Minnetonka (11-11) is at Wayzata at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.