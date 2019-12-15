Twelve teams, more than 200 wrestlers in the varsity brackets, the 2019 Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament was the biggest and best yet.
Drawing top teams from Owatonna (210.5 points), Wayzata (207.5) and Hutchinson (133) to Chanhassen High School, the host Storm Hawks had four place winners Dec. 14.
PJ Velazquez, beaten in the semifinals, his first loss of the season, placed third for Chaska/Chanhassen with a 7-5 win over Marco Christianson of Minnetonka at 138 pounds.
Velazquez, 2-1 in the tournament and 9-1 on the season, lost to second-ranked Cael Swenson of Wayzata, the eventual champion, in a 4-0 final.
Grant Sussner also ended the tournament in third place, an 8-1 decision winner over Payton Jepsen of Hutchinson at 145 pounds. Sussner, a 7-4 record on the season, went 2-1 in the meet.
Cody Kack at 220 pounds (1-2, fourth place) and Sam Wolff at 126 pounds (3-2, sixth place) were other place winners for the Storm Hawks. Chaska/Chanhassen was 11th overall with 57 points.
Minnetonka, fourth in the field with 113 points, had nine wrestlers in the top six including runner-up Gabe Schumacher at 145 pounds. Schumacher beat Sussner in the semifinals before being defeated by Jerez Autridge of Owatonna in a second-period fall.
Peter Barrett also reached the 113-pound finals, dropping a decision by pin to top-ranked Jore Volk of Lakeville North.
Minnetonka senior Andrew Sanders, competing for the first time this season, went 3-1 in the tournament at 152 pounds, a 14-4 major decision for fifth place.
DANCE: Eastview Invite
Eastview and Wayzata finished one-two in both varsity jazz and kick at the Eastview Invitational Dec. 14 in Apple Valley.
Eastview, who swept both dances one week earlier in Chaska, had perfect ranking scores of three.
Wayzata (7.5), Edina (8) and Chaska (11.5) were second through fourth in the varsity jazz competition. Wayzata (7), Eden Prairie (13) and Maple Grove (13) followed Eastview in the kick dance.
Chanhassen, fifth in JV jazz, was eighth in both varsity dances.
"A line-up of the top teams in the state, we left with our heads held high and ready to get back to work on Monday," Chanhassen coach Kelly McGinnis said on Twitter.
Chaska was coming off a first-place finish in the third Metro West Conference event on its home floor Dec. 10. Benilde-St. Margaret, Chanhassen, Bloomington, and Robbinsdale Cooper were second through fifth in the jazz event.