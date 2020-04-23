With five members of the state girls golf championship team returning for Chanhassen, including state runner-up Courtney Wedin, and three other seniors, Tricia Hemann, Emily Renner and Courtney Dunkelberger, the Storm were the favorites to repeat at Bunker Hills in June.
On the softball diamond, a Chanhassen senior class that has been together since youth days, wanted one more chance at getting back to state. With Tori Tollefson, a champion as an eighth grader, and star pitcher Sydney Schwartz, the Storm were loaded up and down the line-up.
At Chaska, Lilly Halvorson trained hard for one more shot at running for a 400-meter state title after a podium finish in track as a junior. Senior teammate Judea Montoya, like Halvorson, part of a podium finish in a state relay in 2019, also had high hopes.
Down at Athletic Park, a strong Chaska senior baseball class including Mac Born, Nick Olmscheid, ace Charlie Dardis, William Magnuson, and Grif Wurtz were ready to make a run toward a Metro West Conference and Section 2-4A titles.
All athletes at both high schools, at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska, Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minnetonka High School, and all around the state of Minnesota, are left wondering "what if" after Governor Tim Walz officially closed school buildings for the remaining 2019-2020 school year.
The Minnesota State High School League followed those guidelines, officially canceling the spring sports season. Not a single scrimmage, not a single game, match or meet, were played this season.
"This difficult decision was one we had hoped we would not need to make," League Executive Director Erich Martens said. "Our activities and athletics offer so much to so many students and their school communities, and we thank all who work to provide these amazing opportunities for students. We also value the incredible benefits of strong and supportive connections between students and their coaches and advisors, and our hope is that these will continue even during this time when they are not able to participate or meet face to face."
The cancellation applies to all forms of student participation in any League activity, athletics and fine arts. The section and state tournaments for each of the League’s spring activities are also cancelled. This cancellation applies to adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field, and visual arts. League activities and athletics for the spring season have been suspended since March 15.
As of April 22, 36 high school state associations have cancelled spring sports including neighboring states Wisconsin, Iowa, and South Dakota.
"Our work will continue in providing leadership and guidance for our member schools and will soon turn to the summer and planning for a return to participation this fall. At this time, everything we can do to slow the spread and impacts of COVID-19 will help ensure the health of all, and will most certainly increase the chances that programming for students can return," Martens said.
REACTION
In recent weeks as it became apparent spring sports were likely not going to happen, a great divide became to form.
There was the group — a recent Associated Press poll said eight out of 10 Americans believe stay-at-home orders are necessary -- that pointed out the importance of maintaining social distancing.
Lyle Diekmann, former sports editor at the Litchfield Independent, replied on Twitter with:
"If we continue to spread this particular virus we will infect all of our medical staff. Let’s just start with that possibility. The trickle down from there (in a time when they already lack proper protection) is a serious matter. A world with not enough doctors/nurses would be scary."
Then there's the other side. The athletes that want one more chance. The parents that want their children to finish out their high school careers on the field, on the court, or on the track.
Adrian Wagner, softball coach at Benilde-St. Margaret in St. Louis Park, was looking for the dislike button to the news. Gregg Holcomb, Chanhassen High School parent, displayed a big "two thumbs down" response.
Another Chanhassen High School parent, Tom Mahlke, started a petition on Change.org to save the MSHSL spring sports season. More than 12,400 people had signed as of April 23.
"This is the last year for seniors to play, represent themselves, get that (personal record) they've worked so hard for, make it to state, and have one more memorable season and make it their best. Extending into the summer won't harm anyone and will benefit players. Signing this petition could have such a huge impact on the decisions currently happening," Mahlke wrote.
He even created 10 ways baseball could be played with limitations including the size of crowds, players, coaches and umpires wearing masks, and baseballs being sanitized every half-inning. Each team would field with one set of baseballs to avoid crossover in touching.
Mahlke also proposed no lead-offs, only active players in the dugouts with reserves elsewhere, having umpires six feet back of the catcher, replacing tag plays with force outs, no touching or sharing of bats, and no player celebrations such as high fives or fist bumps.
He suggested doubleheaders on Wednesday and Saturday to allow time to verify player symptoms.
"I can understand how heartbreaking the cancellation of the spring sports and activities season is for our students," said board member Troy Stein, the activities director at Edina High School and District 112 resident. "Many of our students and families spend the entire year preparing for their season. Sports and activities are about so much more than the competitions and performances. They provide students with a sense of accomplishment, purpose and belonging. They also provide the community an opportunity to gather and rally around their school. Without that, I think it is fair to say we all feel a sense of loss."
District 112 athletic directors Jon Summer (Chaska) and Cullen Bahn (Chanhassen) expressed their heavy hearts for the school communities, first and foremost, the seniors.
"We are so very, very sorry. You had big hopes for the spring. It was supposed to be the pinnacle of your high school career. There are no words to comfort you, but know that we, your coaches, your teachers, and your entire community stand with you. We are so proud of all you have done through your academic, extracurricular, and athletic careers to represent our school community. Stay strong, and hold your heads high, because you have all accomplished a great deal in and out of the competitive arena."
Spring athletic and activity fees will be refunded in coming weeks.