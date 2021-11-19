Eight Wisconsin-Stout football players earned selection to the 2021 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football team. Two earned first-team selection, four were named to the second-team and three were selected to the honorable mention squad.
Junior defensive lineman Scott Gustafson of Victoria, a Chanhassen High School graduate, was selected to the second team selection; his first all-conference honors.
Gustafson was a menace to opposing kickers, as he blocked four place kicks throughout the season. He also was one of the top leaders for Stout in tackles for a loss and finished with 36 total tackles, 14 solo. Gustafson had blocked kicks against UW-Stevens Point twice, on Sept. 18 and Oct. 16, UW-La Crosse Oct. 23, and UW-River Falls, Nov. 6. The three final blocked kicks were in consecutive weeks. Gustafson has six career blocked kicks.