Minnetonka was down three points at 44-41 with 8:22 on the clock when Ki'ani Lockett was assessed her fifth foul. That meant more than eight minutes without the Skippers' leading scorer, top defender and primary ball handler.
Advantage Eagles.
Yet Eden Prairie was held to just eight more points, Minnetonka climbing back from down six points to advance to the program's first section final since 2018 with a 57-52 win on March 19.
It was the third victory over the ninth-ranked Eagles this season. Minnetonka, No. 6 in the 4A poll, won 62-55 both times in the regular season.
"It was a tough game. We battled mentally and physically the whole first half. I think we went out there with the mentality like play like it was your last game. It could have very well been," Minnetonka senior Ellah Durkee said.
The message, as it has been all season, was play like you know how.
"We knew what we needed to do," said Durkee of being down 28-20 at halftime. "It was go out and execute, and play our game. We couldn't get caught up on the refs and how that was going. We had to make a run ourselves. It had to come from us."
Down 47-41 with under six minutes to play, held scoreless over nearly five straight minutes following a Lockett 3-pointer, Minnetonka was searching for offense. An Emma Dasovich inside look from Sophie Haydon broke the ice.
A running floater from Tori McKinney followed at 47-45. Then it was a Durkee steal and eventual two free throws on a foul, tying the game at 47.
And despite having fouled out, Lockett was there every step of the way down the stretch for Minnetonka. The loudest player on the bench, clapping her hands, willing her team to victory.
"Ki'ani is so good. When we saw her go out, we knew myself, Tori, (Desiree Ware), we had to step up. We knew Ki'ani would have our back, be our biggest supporter. We just had to take deep breath and just play basketball," Durkee said.
While Eden Prairie regained the lead at 49-47 on a Nia Holloway drive and score, Dasovich countered, taking advantage of point guard Destinee Bursch on her in the post, to tie the game back at 49.
Enter deadeye Durkee.
Saving a missed shot, falling to the floor as her pass found the hands of a teammate, Durkee rose to her feet, sprinting to an open spot on the wing. Sophie Haydon found a wide open Durkee and the 3-point shot fell for the 52-49 lead with 1:40 to play.
Durkee, who finished with 11 points, her sixth double-digit game of the season, has been absolutely clutch from outside in her senior year. She scored 17, 16 and 15 points in a four-game stretch in February before keying an 83-73 win over Becker with 16 points on March 11.
"My teammates are always saying I have to keep shooting. Their confidence in me in those big spots really helps with my own confidence in my shot. I think you have to believe your shot is going to go in," Durkee said.
The senior guard credited teammates for always having their head up, looking for her beyond the arc.
Minnetonka sealed the win with five Ware free throws, including two after Eden Prairie drew within 52-49 with 24 seconds left on a Tori Schlagel 3-pointer.
Lockett, despite fouling out, led all scorers with 14 points with Dasovich with 12 and McKinney and Ware with eight points each.
Molly Lenz (13 points), Holloway (12) and senior Destinee Bursch (10) were top scorers for defending section champion Eden Prairie.
Minnetonka, at 15-4 overall, gets a rematch with No. 3-ranked Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25. The Hawks beat the Skippers 71-66 in overtime on Feb. 12.
"We're going to dial in and remember what we did last time and what we need to do differently for a different outcome. No matter what, we need to play hard and give it our all. We're playing in the championship for a reason," Durkee said.