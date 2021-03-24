It was a game of cat and mouse between coaches Lee Smith of Eden Prairie and Sean Goldsworthy of Minnetonka.
Goldsworthy double shifted center and captain Hunter Newhouse with two pairs of wings. When 8-43-11 were on the ice, Newhouse usually was as well.
Smith at times waited for Minnetonka to top its hand before sending out a line. Eden Prairie looking to put its third line out there to match-up with Newhouse and Co.
Not necessarily to score, but to defend.
Yet in overtime of the Section 2AA boys hockey championship, junior Phil Feinberg found himself in front of the net, a perfect pass from Kam Langefels redirected over the glove of Minnetonka goaltender Kyle Briesemeister for the game-winner at 2:01 mark.
It was just the second goal of the season for Feinberg.
Eden Prairie, now the three-time Section 2AA champions, rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second period.
Down a goal in the third period, coming up empty-handed on a second power play for the game, Smith waved his Eden Prairie top line to the bench for a short break. Back on the ice again, Jackson Blake forced a Skipper penalty, giving the Eagles another chance.
This time Eden Prairie converted, a backdoor pass to Drew Holt tying the game at three with under eight minutes to play.
The Eagles also scored a power-play on a Carter Batchelder tip of a Luke Mittelstadt pass to draw second-ranked Eden Prairie within 3-2 in the second period.
Minnetonka, down a goal on a first-period score from Blake, scored twice in 10 seconds in the middle stanza, a third less than three minutes later, for the 3-1 lead.
Graham Harris started the scoring off a feed from Beckett Hendrickson, finishing from out in front of the net. Just 10 seconds later, a Newhouse shot on goal landed behind Eden Prairie goaltender Zach Hayes, who knocked the puck into the net with his skates.
Talk about a momentum swing.
Minnetonka (12-7-2) continued to push, a Hendrickson shot from behind the goal line bouncing off the legs of a defenseman into the net for the two-goal advantage.
Eden Prairie, 2-for-3 with the man advantage, not taking a penalty themselves, ended up being the difference until a third-liner sent the Eagles to state with his biggest goal of the career.
Briesemeister made 26 saves for Minnetonka, which was outshot 30-21 for the game.
Eden Prairie is 18-1-2 overall into the state tournament.
Other teams to qualify for state on Wednesday were Lakeville South (1AA), St. Thomas Academy (3AA), Hill-Murray (4AA), Wayzata (6AA), and Andover (7AA). Section championships in 5 and 8 are set in Maple Grove and Roseau.