Minnetonka skated off the ice in 2019 at Braemar Arena in the Section 2AA semifinal round while Holy Family Catholic celebrated. The No. 1-ranked team in the state defeated in overtime.
A year later, Eden Prairie dominated the final 34 minutes of the 2020 semifinals, scoring four times alone in the second period, eliminating Minnetonka by a 6-1 score.
For Hunter Newhouse, a member of both varsity teams, he did everything he could March 20 to make sure that didn't happen again in the Section 2AA semifinals at second-seeded Prior Lake.
Newhouse scored twice, leading the No. 3 seed Skippers to a 3-1 win, advancing Minnetonka to its first section title game since 2018.
"I know that feeling. I've been where they are twice and it hurts. And both times it was in this round, so I know how much it hurts to lose one game before a chance at state," Newhouse said. "It feels so good to get this win and keep our season going."
Newhouse, team leader with 12 goals this season, gave the Skippers a 1-0 lead, but it was his second goal, short-handed, that seemed to be the final blow in Prior Lake's bid to reach the section championship for the first time since 2016.
A Skipper in the box, already having killed a 5-on-3 in the second period, Newhouse started a 2-on-1 with Graham Harris. An initial shot saved, Newhouse crashing the net, was able to get a stick on a puck in the air; the puck trickling over the goal line for the 3-0 lead.
"We talked about playing from ahead. Never falling behind. We wanted to be first to everything," Newhouse said.
The senior captain gave Minnetonka a 1-0 advantage just 10 seconds into the power play off a face-off win from Tyler Kueppers and pass from Duke Kiffin.
With shots fairly even, 28-25 in favor of the Lakers, the difference was the Skippers converted on their opportunities more often.
"We felt good, we felt like our schedule was tougher. We felt like watching their film we were the better team. We knew they were a good team, so it was going to be tough still," Newhouse said.
Minnetonka gained a two-goal lead in the second period, a Vinnie Farina rebound score off an attempt from freshman Beckett Hendrickson.
Prior Lake got on the board with 11:40 left in regulation, a 5-on-3 goal on a redirect from Bennett Soderberg off a Will Magnuson shot, the only shot on 28 attempts to beat Minnetonka goaltender Kyle Briesemeister.
Briesemeister, on JV as a junior, emerged as the starter this season, now 7-2-2 with a goals against average of 1.78.
"He's blowing all of us away. He wasn't the starter at the beginning of the year, but he got his chance and made the most of it. It's really good to see. We're here because of him. We have all of the faith in him," Newhouse said.
Minnetonka (12-6-2) now draws second-ranked Eden Prairie, a team that has one loss in 20 games, in the Section 2AA championship at Eden Prairie Community Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
The Eagles own a 17-game unbeaten streak including a 9-5 win and 2-2 draw with the Skippers this season. The 40 shots faced and five goals allowed are the most by any opponent versus Eden Prairie.
"The first meeting I don't think we had our feet under us for the season. The second game I think we outplayed, we tied, but it gives us confidence that we can play with them; that we can beat them. If we play our game, we're just as good as them," Newhouse said.
EDEN PRAIRIE 6, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Second-ranked Eden Prairie beat Holy Family Catholic an early-season lopsided loss by a 6-0 score on Jan. 30. Meeting again in the semifinals of Section 2AA on March 20, the rematch played out similarly.
Scoreless through 17 minutes, the top-seeded Eagles erupted for three goals in the second period, adding three more in the third period despite an 11-4 Fire shot advantage, in a 6-0 final.
Holy Family Catholic, coming off a 5-1 win over Chaska in the quarterfinals, finished with an 11-5-1 record in 2021.
A 39-24 shot advantage in the first meeting, Eden Prairie was held to just 28 shots in the semifinals. Eden Prairie made them count.
Senior Drew Holt scored twice, while Kam Langefels, Mason Langenbrunner, Oliver Jorgensen, and Luke Mittelstadt on a third-period power play, were also goal scorers for the Eagles. Mittelstadt led the Eagles with four total points.
Jack Olson made 22 saves in his final start for Holy Family Catholic. The Fire graduate 11 seniors including top scorer Jacob McPartland and top defenseman Luke Roelofs.
Eden Prairie hosts Minnetonka in the Section 2AA championship at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.