Chanhassen and Minnetonka have met three times in the last five years in Section 2AA Girls Soccer Tournament. The two semifinal meetings went to overtime, the Storm winning in penalty kicks in 2015, the Skippers victorious 1-0 in 2017.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the two programs will meet in the semifinal round of the 2020 tournament after Chanhassen beat Eden Prairie 2-1 in double overtime, and Minnetonka topped Prior Lake 2-1 in quarterfinal contests Oct. 14.
Trading goals in the second half, first from Chanhassen on Anika Sather's fourth score of the season, Eden Prairie countered with under 16 minutes remaining on a strike from Taylor Kotschevar.
After a scoreless first 10-minute overtime, a free kick on net from Elisabeth Gerebi was spilled by the Eden Prairie goaltender. Haley Von Rentzell, crashing the net, was able to corral the loose ball and despite shooting from near the end line her winner sent Chanhassen to the semifinals.
It was the third victory in the last five meetings against the Eagles for the Storm.
Minnetonka, using the wind to its advantage, scored twice in the first half, goals from Lissa Mizutani and Ally Dittrich enough to advance the Skippers to the second round.
Lauren Carpenter drew Prior Lake within 2-1 in the 67th minute. Maddie Schultz made five saves for Minnetonka (7-3-2), which will host Chanhassen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Chanhassen (9-2-1) enters with a seven-match unbeaten streak.
Top seed Edina and Shakopee meet at 7:30 p.m. at Kuhlmann Stadium.
SHAKOPEE 0, CHASKA 0
One hundred minutes of soccer wasn't enough to decide a Section 2AA quarterfinal game between No. 4 seed Chaska and No. 5 seed Chaska Oct. 14.
A shootout was needed.
The Sabers converted three of its first four shots, the Hawks stopped three times, as Shakopee advanced 3-2 in kicks.
Abby Rogers and Paige Bakke, Chaska's third and fourth shooters, converted. The Hawks finished the 2020 season with an 8-4 record.
"I thought that whoever got the wind in the first overtime would win in the 'golden goal' framework. ... It was a tough way to end the season, but everyone on the team knew that really nothing could take away the wonderful experiences enjoyed this year and for the 14 seniors, their high school careers," Chaska coach Steve Vuolo said.
The large senior class represented many years on varsity with Vuolo over the last three seasons. Chaska was second in the Metro West Conference in 2018 and 2019, and just a few minutes away from matching that feat in 2020.
"As sophomores and juniors, most of the seniors have been in contention of winning the conference championship and this year was no different. Going into the last game of the regular season versus Benilde, we knew that a win would guarantee us at least a share of the title (something that has not been done since 1993). Scoring first in that game gave us confidence and self-belief that we could indeed beat BSM in what would become our most exciting game of the year," Vuolo said.
Chaska had the best chance in overtime versus Shakopee, winning the coin flip and choosing the wind over the first 10 minutes. Senior Lily Esping's weighted ball into the box left Maddy Davey 1-on-1 with the goaltender. Shakopee's last line of defense came through, making the breakaway save.
Vuolo said what he will miss most from this group is their cohesiveness.
"Much of this is driven by the leadership of our four senior captains (Esping, Kaylee Van Eps, Rogers and Sammie Ramboldt). The team really came together as they played a game similar to 'Capture the Flag' with our rivals, Chanhassen, before the big game, except that they paint each other's school rock," he said.
Also, a team grade-point average of 3.77 helped Chaska claim the Minnesota Academic Gold award.