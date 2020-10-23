Minnetonka was 7-0 this season when senior Dylan Olson scored, including a 1-0 decision over Edina on Sept. 14. The Skippers were 1-4-1 when he didn't.
Losing Olson, a Mr. Soccer finalist, to a hip pointer in the semifinals, an injury that occurred in the first half, and was reaggravated minutes into the second half, took Minnetonka's top scoring weapon away.
Edina, the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA, capitalized, moving on to the championship with a 2-0 win on Oct. 22 at Braemar Dome.
The Hornets scored right before halftime as Sammy Presthus intercepted a clear attempt, firing in his seventh goal of the season.
A disputed second goal -- a Minnetonka defender taken down in the box -- from Henry Rose pushed the advantage to two goals in the second half.
The Skippers twice had good looks in the second half, a run from Alex Gonikman turned away by the goalkeeper, while a missed foul call allowed Minnetonka to keep possession and nearly score with an Edina player lying on the turf.
Edina will face Eden Prairie (5-5-3) in the Section 2AA final at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Braemar Dome. The Hornets, 11-2 overall, beat the Eagles 3-1 and 2-1 in the regular season.
EDEN PRAIRIE 1, SHAKOPEE 0
Eden Prairie won just three games in the Lake Conference; many of those losses by a single goal against top-10 programs.
The Eagles were no No. 6 seed, evidenced by a 2-1 win over Metro West Conference champion Chaska in the quarterfinals and a 1-0 win over co-South Suburban Conference champion Shakopee Oct. 21.
Danny Hernandez's second-half winner was the difference for Eden Prairie, which handed the Sabers just its second loss in 13 matches.
It was just the second time this season Shakopee (8-2-3) was shutout.
It marked the final high school game for Mr. Soccer finalist Zach Susee, who scored 23 goals with 11 assists. Other seniors included Tyler Grausnick (11 goals), John Kroll (five goals) and Broc Dollerschell (eight assists).