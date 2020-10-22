Four goals in 40 minutes, it felt for much of the second half that it was only going to take one more goal, either way, to win the Section 2AA semifinal Oct. 22 at Braemar Dome.
A sense of urgency beset upon second-seeded Minnetonka. The Skippers pushed for the go-ahead goal in a 2-2 game with third seed Chanhassen.
Ally Dittrich's three corner kicks came up empty. Marli Bertagnoli gave it a couple of tries to no avail. The goal was coming, just give Minnetonka enough tries.
Winning a corner kick, freshman Gabbie Ryan was the recipient of a Payton Mahady attempt, her header redirecting the ball over the outstretched arm of Chanhassen goaltender Jessie Maus for the eventual game-winning goal with under 14 minutes to play.
Minnetonka (8-3-2) will play top-seeded and third-ranked Edina in the Section 2AA championship on Saturday, Oct. 24. Braemar Field the likely indoor host again, game time either 3 or 5:30 p.m.
A tripleheader of section soccer Oct. 22, Minnetonka and Chanhassen showed tremendous offensive in the nightcap, the two teams trading goals.
Kennedy Beld's low liner caught Minnetonka keeper Maddie Schultz by surprise, a 1-0 lead for the Storm.
Following goals from Claire Carver and Al Marceau for the Skippers, Chanhassen knotted the match at two on a Taryn Gellner corner kick, finding Diane Rakotomalala's right foot with less than five minutes in the first half.
Chanhassen ties it back up at two on a Diane Rakatomalala corner kick goal from Taryn Gellner— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) October 23, 2020
2-2. Under 5 left pic.twitter.com/jauL8tRKaz
Tenth-ranked Minnetonka pressed hard in the second half, twice nearly connecting up top with senior Lissa Mizutani. The Skippers consistent pressure had the Storm on its heels for much of the final 25 minutes.
Chanhassen's best scoring chance came as Beld dribbled by a Minnetonka defender on the right sideline, making a move along the end line. Her cross to Grace Fogarty found the foot, but the attempt did not have enough on it to find the goal.
The Storm, with six seniors including starters Colleen Westerhaus, Leah Naples, Anika Sather, Gellner, and Rakotomalala, finish with a 9-3-1 record.
Minnetonka lost 3-0 and 4-0 to Lake Conference champion Edina this season.
The Hornets, which beat Shakopee 5-0 in the semifinals, did likely lose top scorer Maddie Dahlien to an ankle injury in the semifinal.
EDINA 5, SHAKOPEE 0
A pair of Maddie Dahlien goals helped top seed Edina end Shakopee's season in the Section 2AA semifinals in a 5-0 final Oct. 22 at Braemar Dome.
Dahlien, lost in the match to an ankle injury, has a team-high 22 goals for the Hornets.
Edina scored twice on penalty kicks, including Emma Frommelt in the second half. Isabela Engle and Haley Reeck also found the net for the Hornets.
Shakopee, making its first semifinal appearance since 2014, finishes with a 6-4-3 record.