Only twice this season did Minnetonka allow more than two goals. Both times that distinction went to third-ranked Edina. And junior attack Maddie Dahlien was a large part of that.
The Hornets won 3-0 in Minnetonka on Sept. 14. They won again in the rematch in Edina by a 4-0 score on Oct. 6. Dahlien scored five of the seven goals, part of a 22-goal season.
So when Minnetonka, winners over Chanhassen 3-2 in the Section 2AA semifinals found out hours earlier that Dahlien unfortunately was hurt in a game with Shakopee, lost for the season with an ankle injury, the championship was a whole new ball game.
"We do realize Maddie is a super good player. She gave us such a hard time in the regular season. But even without her, we knew we still had to be focused because they have such strong players throughout their line-up. We knew we had to play a really good game," Minnetonka senior outside back Ella Roach said.
Meeting for the third time in four years in the Section 2AA Championship -- the Hornets winning in the final seconds of overtime in 2017, the Skippers claiming their second consecutive title in a 3-0 decision in 2019 -- it was the Minnetonka defense that stood tall.
A talented Edina squad, with 12 wins in 13 matches into the finals, was held scoreless for just the second time this season in a 2-0 final.
Minnetonka was 9-3-2 on the season.
"We've been changing our back line. This particular game the group I was playing with I've been playing with them for like the last four years on club, so we already had pretty good chemistry," said Roach of seniors Emma Hanson and Julia Dlugosch, and junior Payton Mahady.
A year ago the Minnetonka back line was chalk with experience in four-year starters Emilia Johnson and Kayla Mahabadi as well as Lissa Mizutani and Roach from the 2018 state championship team.
With Mizutani moving up in the formation, the importance of Roach's experience showed in big games.
"Playing with three rookies, I really knew I had to step up and be the big voice back there. As a defender you have one of the best views of the field. You can how the other team is attacking, players coming in and out of your teammates' view. I think our biggest improvement came in our communication. And I wasn't the only one, it was everyone, and that is why we succeeded," Roach said.
Roach sensed the Skippers' energy was at "another level" for the championship. Coming in as underdogs, "the focus, the energy, the drive to win" showed throughout the contest.
Minnetonka, held without a goal this season in 160 minutes versus Edina, which had last allowed a tally exactly one month before on Sept. 24 -- a span of more than 400 minutes -- got on the board in the first minute.
Mizutani found Marli Bertagnoli -- future teammates as well as the University of St. Thomas -- in the middle. After going around the Edina defense to the corner, a cross ended up being a shot on goal, a high sailing attempt off the outstretched hand of goaltender Olivia Jameson under the crossbar for the 1-0 lead just 40 seconds in.
"It was one of our goals to score early. It was really exciting, and you could see a sort of energy boost from it. We knew from experience from last year's section final that if we were able to score early, it would be a key factor to beating Edina," Roach said.
A similar play sealed the win in the 76th minute. Gabbie Ryan, who netted the game-winner versus Chanhassen two days earlier, found Bertagnoli in space in the middle. Dribbling to the left corner again, the senior captain sent a cross, this time resulting in a pass, to the far post.
Making a run was Mizutani, who like Bertagnoli and Roach, was part of 2018 and 2019 section championships, finding the net with her right foot.
"After that first goal, I'd say it was pretty stressful with our defense, trying to make sure they didn't score. When Lissa got that goal, it was a relief. It was icing on the cake," Roach said.
It was a bittersweet finish for 12 Minnetonka seniors, including Alex Dittrich and Liv Muehlberg from the 2018 state championship team. Senior Avryn List, committed to Austin Peay University, also played a large role this season in the Skippers' success.
"Obviously we weren't expecting to get a lot of this season. We were all very grateful to just have sections. We weren't sure for a long time we'd even have that. So, we were happy with winning what we had. Is it a little disappointing right now? Sure. One of our big goals since last year was making it back to state, making it to the Bank, but we finished off the season as best as we could and we're happy about that," said Roach, a track relay state champion (4x200) in 2019 who is narrowing down her choices to play collegiate soccer next year.
SECTION 2AA BOYS SOCCER
Eden Prairie took down the Metro West Conference champion Chaska Hawks. They took down the co-South Suburban Conference champion Shakopee Sabers.
For a team that won just twice in 10 Lake Conference contests, the sixth-seeded Eagles surely rose to the occasion in the Section 2AA playoffs.
Edina, though, ended the improbable run, scoring twice in the second half, winning 3-0 on Oct. 24 in the Section 2AA championship at Braemar Field.
Sammy Presthus and Henry Rose each scored and had an assist for the Hornets, which finished with 12 wins in 14 games.