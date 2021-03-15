Sam Brennan wasn't planning on winning the 50-yard freestyle race at the Section 2AA Meet. It just happened.
Well, not really.
Anybody who has watched the Chanhassen senior evolve in and out of the pool knows his success isn't happening on its own. Brennan is going out and getting it done.
"I think the older I've got, the more I understand my potential. Last year I knew I was a good swimmer. It was really the first time I had that mentality. I really wish I had that as a younger swimmer. I wonder how many state titles I could have won," Brennan said.
Brennan, a state champion in 2020 as a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay for Chaska/Chanhassen, posting a split of 20.61 seconds, is in the hunt for more as a senior. And the Section 2AA Meet showed he's right there.
Brennan was section champion in 21.40 seconds, six hundredths of a second ahead of teammate Evan Bock, who was second at state in the race in 2020. Waconia's David Sinclair, a former Storm Hawk in the 2017-18 season, joins them at state in 21.53 seconds.
"I definitely had a different mentality going into it. Last year I was super intimidated with (eventual state champion Soren Dunn of Eden Prairie). I really wasn't planning on winning the 50 free, but you have to be all on the race. There's no time to wait. You have to attack the race, and I feel like I did that with my swim," Brennan said.
Brennan is excited to see how low he can go on Friday, March 19, in the Class AA State Meet at the University of Minnesota rested, shaved and tapered.
The feeling is mutual among the Class of 2021 Chaska/Chanhassen swimmers.
Brennan, Bock, Reese Hodgins, and Josiah Dunker have a common goal: repeat as 200- and 400-yard freestyle champions.
Bock and Hodgins were part of both winning teams in 2020. Brennan was on the 200, while Dunker was on the 400. All four swimmers will come together at state.
"We have some goals. We're going for the records," Brennan said.
Those state records are 1:23.49 in the 200 relay by Eden Prairie and 3:01.59 in the 400 relay by Minnetonka; both from 2017.
"It's going to be tough. Everyone's going to have to be on," Brennan said.
COME TOGETHER
Chaska/Chanhassen seniors figured growing out moustaches worked so well last season, why not try again this year. Add a little dye and the competition was on for who wore his best, or worst.
Brennan said his vote goes to Hodgins because it best represents the 1980s style 'stache, the theme. Dunker, making his first attempt, made a valiant effort as well.
While the facial hair is long gone now, the attitude isn't.
"We think we can go faster this year," said Brennan of topping impressive times of 1:24.14 and 3:04.82 from last season. "We have three guys going under 21 seconds. There's no doubt in my mind we can do it."
Brennan knows a thing about popping a fast relay split. His time of 20.49 to anchor the 2020 state medley relay team was the fastest of the tournament.
"I'm so full of adrenaline. It's knowing you have to go for it. Leave everything in the pool," he said.
Chaska/Chanhassen, second to Minnetonka in the Section 2AA team standings with 410 points, just ahead of Eden Prairie (401 1/2), will have 10 swims and three relays at state.
Bock and Brennan were among 10 Section 2AA qualifiers in the 100-yard butterfly, a new event, for Brennan. Bock, the defending state champion in the race, was second to top state challenger Alex Deng of Eden Prairie in a season-best time of 49.73 seconds.
Brennan was 10th at sections, qualifying by time, in 52.12 seconds.
Hodgins was a two-event champion in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, times of 46.79 and 1:42.10. Dunker also was a two-event state qualifier, placing fourth in the 200 individual medley in 1:56.36 and fifth in the 100 freestyle in 47.97 seconds.
Sophomore Lucas Becker qualified for his second consecutive state tournament appearance in the 100-yard backstroke, placing third overall in 53.08.
Junior Brayden Slavik will make his state debut after taking second in the 500-yard freestyle, a career-best effort of 4:44.95.
Chaska/Chanhassen will compete with individuals and relays from sections 2, 4, 6 and 8, at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 19. The other four sections will compete earlier in the day at noon.
PARENT INFLUENCES
The wheels on Brennan's future after high school are already in motion as well.
He will attend Iowa Central Community College next year, and will continue swimming. Brennan found only two schools with a competitive swim program and automotive and welding program.
I am very interested in cars and working with my hands. Really it was between Iowa Central and Indian River Community College in Florida. The more I started to look at Iowa Central I found they've won a lot of swim championships. The coach told me 'I'm going to push you to your limits.' That's what I want," Brennan said.
Plus, well, Sam's mom, Richelle, said Florida is way too far, so he's set on Iowa Central.
Brennan said his love for cars began in his Grandpa's towing shop. He hung around mechanics long enough until a passion was struck.
He's pretty certain with an aid from YouTube, he could fix most things in his vehicle. Not bad for an 18-year-old.
His mom isn't his only influence. Sam's dad, Joe, is a former bodybuilder, something that interests Brennan in the future.
First things first, there's some state titles to win this weekend with his Chaska/Chanhassen swim team. Ready! Set! Go!