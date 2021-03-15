Minnetonka captured its 22nd overall section championship title, the fifth consecutive in Section 2AA, with 485 1/2 points over two days on March 11-12 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
Chaska/Chanhassen and Eden Prairie were next with 410 and 401 1/2 points.
Minnetonka will have 12 individual swims, three relays and two divers at state on Thursday-Friday, March 18-19.
The Skippers won three events, all from seniors. Ben Binder dropped seven seconds from his seed time, a victory of 1:52.35 in the 200 individual medley.
Knute Wargin posted the fastest 500-yard freestyle, a time of 4:43.38. Wargin pulled away over the final 100 yards, 1.44 seconds quicker, than Brayden Slavik of Chaska/Chanhassen.
Oliver Poitevent, runner-up at the 2020 Class AA State Meet, posted a score of 431.20 for the section title. He will be joined at state with fellow senior Andrew Bussmann, who was fourth overall with 354.05 points.
State qualifiers by event for Minnetonka:
200 medley relay: Ryan McGuirk, Knute Wargin, Carson Witte, Ben Keller (2nd, 1:35.30)
200 individual medley: Ben Binder (1st, 1:52.35); McGuirk (3rd, 1:56.19)
1-meter diving: Oliver Poitevent (1st, 431.20); Andrew Bussmann (4th, 354.05)
100 butterfly: Witte (3rd, 50.97); Binder (4th, 51.25); Henry Rosenhagen (7th, 51.77)
100 freestyle: Keller (3rd, 47.67)
500 freestyle: Wargin (1st, 4:43.38)
200 freestyle relay: Binder, Witte, Andres Mallea, Xander Hawks (3rd, 1:27.80)
100 backstroke: Keller (2nd, 52.64); McGuirk (4th, 53.33)
100 breaststroke: Witte (2nd, 56.80), Wargin (3rd, 58.47), Cole Mizutani (4th, 59.19)
400 freestyle relay: Binder, Ryan Wiede, Keller, McGuirk (3rd, 3:14.86)