Friday, June 11, was another hot day on the track at Waconia High School. A grueling day with timed finals in running events, and all field events for the Chanhassen boys team at the Section 2AA Meet.
So much so that when an athlete completed their final event, they were excused to leave. For seniors, graduation was later that evening.
When Chanhassen was announced as team champions, the 4x400 relay team of Tyrique Williams, Ben Scheller, Cole Donahe, and Josiah Schmidt's third-place time of 3:33.97 moving the Storm into the lead, just five members of the team remained on site for the plaque presentation.
But it took more than five members of the team to record 74 team points.
Scheller was champion in the boys 1,600-meter race in a Section 2AA record of 4:17.41, second two days earlier in the 3,200 meters in 9:46.33 for two of Chanhassen's five state qualifications.
Senior Alec Ungar was a section champion in high jump, getting over the bar at six feet, four inches, to match his personal record. Ungar added a sixth-place personal-best long jump of 20 feet, 11 1/4 inches and was fifth in the 200 meters in 23.46 seconds.
Senior Eric Sather, after making his final attempt at 12 feet, 10 inches, cleared two more heights including a career-best 13 feet, 10 inches, in pole vault to qualify for state.
Donahe added a third-place time of 51.23 seconds in the 400 meters with senior Justin Roemer (2:04.01) and Ryan Stratton (2:05.47) placing sixth and eighth in the 800 meters.
Williams posted a third-place time in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.69 with Ungar, William Schleicher, Williams, and Donahe placing fifth in 1:33.14. Desmond Jackson added a sixth-place shot put throw of 46 feet, two inches as well.
FIRST-TIME STATE QUALIFIERS
Chanhassen high jump coach Mike Bailey called junior Emma Starkey "one of the most humble and hard-working athletes you will ever meet."
Faced with a jump-off competition for the second spot to the state meet out of Section 2AA, Starkey eclipsed the bar at five feet, two inches, to win the sudden death opportunity.
@EmmaStarkey12 with an amazing 5’2” jump to go to state in a sudden death jump-off at the Section 2AA Championship! Couldn’t be more proud of her, one of the most humble and hard working athletes you will ever meet! @ChanStormCC_TF @ChanChaskaSport pic.twitter.com/CeN5lv4KC2— Mike Bailey (@CoachBailey16) June 10, 2021
Starkey is one of two Storm female athletes headed to state, joining school-record holder Izzy Roemer in the one- and two-mile races. Both will make their state debuts.
Roemer, a multiple individual event Metro West Conference champion, doubled as a winner in Section 2AA. She ran the 1,600 meters in 4:58.25, an automatic state-qualifying time, just ahead of Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz on June 9.
Roemer backed up that performance in the 3,200 meters two days later, defeating Schmitz by 25 seconds in a school-record 10:28.10.
Chanhassen was fourth overall with 70 points.
Senior Diane Rakotomalala, hampered with a foot injury late in the season, requiring a walking boot before and after the race, finished fourth, just tenths off her season-best effort in 13.20 in the 100 meters.
Marissa Long had a near-miss in the 800 meters, bested by a pair of Shakopee runners with a third-place time of 2:26.08. Long was also fourth overall in 5:26.38 on a sweltering track.
Senior Taryn Gellner added a pair of top-eight finishes in hurdles, placing fourth in the 300 lows (49.50) and eighth in the 100 intermediates (17.28).
Lillian Sather placed fifth in the pole vault, getting over the bar at nine feet, three inches with Rakotomalala also competing in long jump, taking fifth at 16 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
Senior Kaela Reinhart was fifth in triple jump (33-5.5) with Avery Linder just outside the medal stand, taking ninth in both discus (94-8) and shot put (32-9).
The team of Jessie Odanga, Kambria Haas-Suggs, Kathryn Hauck, and Olivia Hansen had the Storm's top relay finish in the 4x200 in 1:53.56.
The Class AA State Meet is Saturday, June 19, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.