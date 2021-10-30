Holy Family Catholic took a game in a Section 2AA playoff match at third-seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake, falling 25-21, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15 on Oct. 28.
The Fire finished with an 11-12-1 record.
Lorelei Wilson had nine kills with Sophia Mackey and Isabel Van Eyll each adding six kills. Holy Family Catholic finished with 30 hitting errors to 27 total kills. Zoe Schuele led the offense with 22 assists.
Tamara Mackey had three of the Fire's nine aces with Molly O'Connor finishing with two aces as well.
Kalah Worm (14), Sophia Heles (12) and Sonja Laaksonen (11) were dig leaders for Holy Family Catholic.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, TRI-CITY UNITED 0
Southwest Christian advanced through the first match of Section 2AA, a 25-7, 25-10, 25-7 win over Tri-City United on Oct. 28.
The Stars are the top seed in the section and the top-ranked team in Class AA.
While statistics were not available for the match, into the playoffs Southwest Christian had four players in double digits in attack points in Estelle Haugen (328), Annika Veurink (209), Mehlayna Straub (180), and Callie Coughlin (111).
Ella McIntosh (632 assists), Straub (61 aces and 53 blocks) and Jayna Bredenberg and Haugen (240 and 236 digs) are other Southwest Christian leaders.
Next up for the Stars is No. 5 seed Norwood Young America on Monday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. on the neutral court at New Prague High School.