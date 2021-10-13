Chanhassen's Storm Stadium has been the scene of late-game heroics in the opening round of section girls soccer in recent years.
There was the 78th-minute score from Sophie Pawlyshyn, an overtime winner for Claire Shea for the Storm over Prior Lake in 2017.
Colleen Westerhaus suffered a knee injury in a collision with the Prior Lake goaltender on a second-half winning goal in 2018.
None, though, more exciting than Haley Von Rentzell's golden goal overtime winner over Eden Prairie in 2020. A shot on a ball that was just inches off the end line.
So, with time ticking away Oct. 12, a Section 2AAA quarterfinal between Chanhassen and Shakopee scoreless with under 15 minutes left in regulation, the stakes grew.
After four well-struck corner kicks from the left-footed Hudson Stier, three in the first half, were unable to connect with a Chanhassen teammate, the Storm changed it up. This time the ball directed just a bit longer across the goal.
That's where senior Mollie Puffett approached, redirecting the ball with her body into the net for the game-winning goal.
"I usually try to run back post where I'm hoping to get a header on it, but this time I went toward the front post and it just kind of worked out," Puffett said.
Puffett, a defenseman, came into the match with one career goal.
"At that point, you're thinking I have to get this one in the net. No matter how. I just tried to run right through it instead of trying to maneuver it with my foot," Puffett said.
Chanhassen, 11-5-1 overall, will play undefeated and top-ranked Edina at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Kuhlman Stadium in the semifinals.
The Hornets beat Prior Lake 6-0 in the first round.
"I feel like we have some good momentum coming off this win," Puffett said.
"We've had some tough games. We beat Benilde last year when we didn't expect it. I didn't expect us to play so well against them this year, losing by just a goal. We're excited to have that shot with them, play in that game," Von Rentzell, now a senior, said.
Shakopee had the best chance of the first half, a cross finding the foot of Avery Haisman, who steered a shot off the crossbar with Chanhassen goaltender Jessie Maus extending her arm vertically.
Grace Fogarty and Kennedy Beld, who grew up in Shakopee, created opportunities themselves upfront for the Storm, but were unable to beat Sabers goaltender Jessica Nigbur.
Von Rentzell felt a bit of relief when Puffett found the net in regulation.
"I've been stressing out for three days. If this game had gone to overtime again, I don't know," she said. "We've been waiting for Mollie to get one of those in. It's really her or Grace Fogarty we're looking for. (Coach Katie Clark) said at halftime to try and go toward the back middle since that's where the ball was landing."
Minnetonka and Eden Prairie will meet in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. at Einer Anderson Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The championship will be a neutral site on Tuesday, Oct. 19.