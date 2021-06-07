All Madi Hicks could do was smile. Putts were falling. Thirteen holes into the second round of the Section 2AAA Girls Golf Tournament, the Chanhassen junior was locked in, playing three-under par.
And while she had a double- and triple-bogey among the final five holes, Hicks claimed the medalist honors, shooting 75 in each round, finishing with six birdies over the 36 holes, for a one-stroke win over Camille Kuznik of Orono on June 7 at Ridges at Sand Creek.
"I feel like I played pretty good. Today was probably better than the first round. I was playing really well until about five holes left, and I ran into some tough holes. This course is difficult when you're off. There is plenty of spots to get into trouble. But I was happy with how I played when I was on," Hicks said.
After advancing to the state tournament three consecutive seasons, from 2017-2019 as part of the Chanhassen team, Hicks was playing for a spot individually this year.
Hicks the only remaining player from a 2019 state championship team win.
From hole No. 1 to 36, Hicks was the best player on the course, playing 30 of 36 holes par or better. The second round played in 95-degree heat.
"It definitely was hot, especially on the front nine down below, where there was no wind. It got pretty uncomfortable. It's something you just try to forget about and play through," Hicks said.
Hicks said Chanhassen's goal as a team was reaching Day Two, something they accomplished with a score of 356 in the first round on June 2.
The second 18 holes saw the Storm play a bit better, finishing with a 348, placing fourth overall behind Section 2AAA champion Eden Prairie (659), runner-up Minnetonka (676) and Metro West Conference champion Chaska (695).
Jamie Bimberg shot 82 and 88 to finish in the top-10 for the Storm.
Claire Witcraft was 16 strokes better in the second day, posting an 89, while Lindsay Thompson and Brooke Stellmaker each played the second 18 holes in 96 strokes.
"For us, it was go out and play. It was awesome that our team made it to today. We were super excited to have this round together. Now going into state, being alone, it may feel different. But it will be the same goal. Go out, play well, have fun," Hicks said.
The Class AAA State Golf Tournament is June 15-16 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. Hicks, in three rounds on the course this season, has shot 75, even-par 72 and 74.
Hicks has had four state rounds in the 70s as well -- a 77 in 2017 as a seventh grader; scores of 74 and 73 to place fourth in state as an eighth grader in 2018; and a 73 as a freshman in 2019.
Bunker Hills a course to her liking.
"It's not necessarily pressure. I know I can be up there, among the leaders when I play my game. At Bunker, it's about capitalizing the holes you can. If you can stay out of trouble, keep it on the fairway, you can find yourself atop the leaderboard. That's my goal," Hicks said.
FIRST TRIP TO STATE
Danny Renner was good at the Section 2AAA Boys Golf Tournament in 2019, posting scores of 75 and 74. Not good enough though as a freshman to advance to state, falling two strokes short.
On June 2 and 7, now a junior, Chanhassen's Renner was great, playing under-par in consecutive rounds, shooting 70 and 71 to place fourth overall, qualifying for the state tournament June 15-16.
Renner had four birdies to two bogeys on Day One, and while the second round was a bit of a rollercoaster -- six birdies and five bogeys -- the Storm's top player continued his successful season.
Teammate Zach Bloedorn, also a junior, posted scores of 74 and 78 to place 13th overall in his first section meet. Bloedorn finished with seven birdies over the 36 holes.
Chanhassen, which missed the second day of the team competition by one stroke, also got scores of 80 from Avery Charon, and 82 from Andrew Ballou and Tristan Tidemann on June 2.