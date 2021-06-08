Carson Herron and Ian Meyer joined the Minnetonka boys varsity golf team as eighth graders. Herron qualified for state in 2019. Both were looking to reach Bunker Hills as seniors.
In a challenging Section 2AAA field, nothing is guaranteed.
Herron, shooting a five-under par 67 on Day One, was in good shape. Meyer, like Herron, a Mr. Minnesota Golf watch list nominee, needed a low score June 7. And that's exactly what he got, playing one-under par with a 71, to nab the final spot to state.
"I was pretty confident after the last round. Felt I was in good shape. I thought my ball striking was right where it was last week, I just didn't putt like I did. Usually putting is a strength of mine. Today it was really slow. I just had to grind away, be patient and know that an even-par score was enough," Herron said.
Minnetonka was second in the boys field with team scores of 300 over the two rounds, finishing nine strokes back of champion Chaska.
Herron and Meyer were third and sixth overall with 36-hole scores of 139 and 145. Hayden Kelly posted rounds of 77 and 79 with Dylan Horner dropping four strokes from a first-day score with a 78.
"It's intense again. And that makes it fun," said Herron of the feeling on the golf course after restrictions lifted, the section tournament looking like the past. "I'm just hoping Ian and I can go out, have two more rounds together. Do our thing."
Herron, the oldest of three sons of PGA golfer Tim Herron, sweated through a Champions Tour event over the weekend. Tim shot a nine-under par 63 on Saturday before a tough Sunday round cost him a championship.
Watching dad play certainly is nerve wracking, Herron said.
"It would have been nice to see him win. He played great Saturday," Carson, also known as Lumpy Jr said. "People always ask if I'm Tim's son. They can see him in my face. It's fun. I enjoy trying to live up to the name. I love golf. It gets my competitive juices going. And my dad doesn't put a ton of pressure on me. He lets me decide on how much pressure I want to put on myself."
Herron will follow in his dad's footsteps, playing Division I golf at the University of New Mexico.
RUNNER-UP TEAM FINISH
Minnetonka posted team scores of 336 and 340, finishing second in the Section 2AAA girls golf tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek on June 2 and 7.
Eden Prairie was team champion by 17 strokes with a 659.
Skipper senior Ally Chan placed fourth, totaling 154 strokes in the tournament, to qualify for the state tournament. Chan had round scores of 76 and 78, tallying five birdies over the two rounds on the back-nine.
Seventh graders Ruby Reding (88-85) and Selena Wu (90-84) were 13th and 14th overall, while sophomore Nikalette Wentland (82-98) was 17th. Seniors Haley Wegscheid and Sydney Bebow had rounds of 93 and 97 on Day Two.