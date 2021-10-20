Minnetonka dominated large stretches of an Oct. 5 meeting with rival Edina, reversing an early-season 1-0 defeat to the Hornets with a 3-0 win.
The Skippers, with a 6-0-1 record down the stretch, would go on to win the Lake Conference boys soccer title, claim the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA, and outscore opponents 24-2 over a nine-match unbeaten streak into the championship game Oct. 19.
Neither team allowing a goal in two playoff matches, it was only fitting that after two 40-minute halves, and two 10-minute overtime sessions, neither had allowed one in the Section 2AAA championship at Prior Lake High School.
In the end, Edina won 3-2 in penalty kicks, advancing to the state tournament.
Peyton Olson made 15 saves for the Skippers, which finished with a 13-3-2 record.
GIRLS: Edina 5, Minnetonka 0
Outscored 8-1 in two regular season meetings with No. 1 ranked Edina, Minnetonka had nothing to lose in the Section 2AAA girls soccer championship Oct. 19 in Prior Lake.
All the pressure was on the Hornets.
If it was, Edina didn't feel it, scoring three times in the first half, winning 5-0 to remain unbeaten into the state tournament.
Maddie Dahlien scored three times, her second hat trick of the post-season, now with 33 goals, as the Hornets halted three consecutive section titles for the Skippers over Edina.
The Hornets are 18-0 this season, having allowed just four total goals.
Minnetonka finished with an 11-7-1 record this season.