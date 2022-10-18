After a run to a Metro West conference championship, Chanhassen saw its 2022 season come to an end Oct. 13.
The No. 2 seeded Storm fell 6-0 to No. 3 seeded Edina in the semifinal round of the section 2AAA tournament. The Storm also lost to the Hornets 6-0 in the section 2AAA semifinals in 2021.
Edina had control for most of the first half and eventually broke through at the 28-minute mark. Chanhassen looked to hang around and keep it a one-goal game, but the Hornets scored two goals with less than seven minutes left in the half. The second half looked much like the first, as the Storm could not stop the Hornets’ offense.
In eight total meetings, the Storm have never beaten the Hornets in program history. It was the third time the two teams played each other in the postseason.
Earlier in the week, Chanhassen beat Waconia 3-2 Oct. 11 in the quarterfinal round of the tournament to advance to the semifinals. Fogarty finished with two goals while Bella Naples added one.
With the loss, Chanhassen finished the season with a 13-3 overall record, 6-1 in the conference and 1-1 in the postseason.
The Storm will lose 10 seniors to graduation in Kaitlin Leonard, Connelly Cusick, Claire Naples, Mary McDowell, Valerie Rakotomalala, Grace Fogarty, Hudson Stier, Kaia Burroughs, Hannah Swanson and Myah Gerding. Fogarty led the team in scoring with 32 goals, currently fourth-most in the state, while Rakotomalala had a team-high nine assists. Goalkeeper Sydney Focht allowed only 10 goals in 13 games played.
Other section 2AAA results:
Chaska fell 6-0 to No. 1 seed Minnetonka in the quarterfinal round of the section 2AAA tournament Oct. 11. The Hawks finished the season with a 4-11 record with Kayde Landree leading the team in scoring with eight goals. Maddy Davey added six goals and one assist while Addi Schneider and Brenna Westerhaus each had a team-high four assists. Goalkeeper Ava Northamer had 115 saves, currently good for 25th in the state. The Hawks will graduate eight seniors in Katy Kroese, Megan Coddington, Sienna White, Paige Sommerfeld, Ellie Vandaalen, Addi Lint, Northamer and Davey.
Minnetonka and Edina will face off in the girls’ section 2AAA championship Oct. 18.
On the boys’ side, Chanhassen fell 2-1 to Eden Prairie in extra time during the Storm’s section 2AAA quarterfinal match Oct. 11. The Storm finished 4-10-1 and will graduate six players including Ryan Drahozal, Simon Artyushkov, Benjamin Walther, Colten Kaucher, Ethan Weinandt and Karki Kaucher. Chanhassen tied Eden Prairie 2-2 Aug. 25 to begin the 2022 season.
The Chaska boys’ soccer team fell 4-0 to No. 1 seed Edina in the quarterfinal round of the section 2AAA tournament Oct. 11. The Hawks finished the season with a record of 3-7-5. Cristopher Corrales-Castro had a team-high eight goals and added one assist in his junior year. The Hawks will graduate four seniors in Dominic Williams, Emmanuel Beltran Miguel, Roberto Gomez-Diaz and Chase Kolbow.
Edina will face off against Eden Prairie in the boys’ section 2AAA championship Oct. 18.