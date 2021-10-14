Minnetonka and Edina, Edina and Minnetonka -- that's the scenario for the Section 2AAA soccer championships Tuesday, Oct. 19, at neutral site Prior Lake High School.
The top two seeds in the boys and girls soccer brackets combined for a 17-1 goal difference in the semifinals. Only Edina's 1-0 boys win over Eden Prairie was close.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 7, Eden Prairie 1
Two weeks after the Minnetonka boys team defeated Eden Prairie by a 7-1 score, the Skippers girls team did so in the Section 2AAA semifinals on Oct. 14.
Riley Kelly, Claire Carver and Al Marceau each scored twice for the Skippers, which have scored a total of 20 goals in their last four wins.
Minnetonka led 5-1 at halftime; the only Eagle goal coming on a penalty kick.
Gabbie Ryan also found the net for the Skippers, which beat Eden Prairie three times this season.
Minnetonka draws unbeaten and top ranked Edina in the championship at 5:30 p.m. The Hornets beat the Skippers 5-1 and 3-0 in the regular season.
GIRLS: Edina 6, Chanhassen 0
Edina is just in another league of their own this season.
And the Hornets showed that against Chanhassen in the Section 2AAA semifinals on Oct. 14. Izzy Engle scored a hat trick as the Hornets led 4-0 at halftime.
Maddie Dahlien (goal, two assists) also starred for Edina.
Chanhassen, finishing with an 11-6-1 record, had yielded one or fewer goals in 14 of their first 17 matches, and three goals just once to Class 2A No. 1-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret.
BOYS: Minnetonka 3, Waconia 0
Three second-half goals led top-seeded Minnetonka to the championship game in Section 2AAA on Oct. 14.
Scoreless at halftime, Alex Gonikman netted two scores with an assist in a 3-0 win over Waconia in the semifinals.
Yousef Eldashoury also found the net for Minnetonka, which owns a nine-match unbeaten streak (8-0-1).
Peyton Olson made three saves in his fifth shutout in the last six matches.
Minnetonka faces Edina, which they split with in the regular season, losing 1-0 and winning 3-0 more recently, in the championship at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Prior Lake High School.