Seeds two through seven in Section 2AAAA were separated by a single win, in most cases the difference was none. In other words, a wide open first round of play in a wide open section tournament.
Prior Lake showed that May 31 in the opener, the seventh-seeded Lakers upsetting No. 2 seed Chanhassen 10-3.
Prior Lake scored eight times in the opening two innings on just four hits. Walks, nine for the game issued from the Storm staff, and two errors in the field, aided in the early deficit.
Dustan Green (three), Lance Goeschel (two), Harry Fleek (two), and Alex Jensen (two) were run leaders for the Lakers.
Prior Lake ace Connor Wietgrafe struck out 12 batters over six innings, holding the Storm to a single run on four hits.
Chanhassen, with four hits, got doubles from Mitch Cummins and Jared Cook. Ryan Maschka and Cook each had an RBI, while Hunter Sheehan scored twice, once in the fifth inning to keep the going at 10-1, and part of a two-run seventh inning.
Senior Michael Frey allowed one unearned run with three strikeouts over two innings in relief for Chanhassen. Aiden McClellan also worked a solid seventh inning for the Storm.
Chanhassen (11-9) hosts Chaska in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at Storm Stadium.
EDINA 7, CHASKA 1
Nolan Kemp struck out 11 batters, but Edina strung hits together, scoring six times in the fourth and fifth innings to break open a scoreless game in a 7-1 Hornet win in the Section 2AAAA opening round May 31.
Tanner Hopkins held the Hawks to three runs with eight strikeouts in a complete game for Edina.
Chaska's lone run came in a seventh-inning pinch-hit home run from senior Ben Carter. Karver Miller had a single and walk with Nathan Rosenberg also adding a hit.
Scoreless into the fourth inning, Edina scored twice, adding four runs in the fifth.
Easton Breyfogle drove in four runs with Drew Sparrow going 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Hornets.
Chaska (11-10) is at Chanhassen in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.
MINNETONKA 2, SHAKOPEE 1
Dillon Hanson and Grant Thomas started a sixth-inning rally, an infield single from Zach Zaetta completed it, as Minnetonka defeated Shakopee 2-1 in the opening round of the Section 2AAAA Tournament on May 31.
Trailing 1-0, Josh Daniel, who struck out in his first two at-bats, singled to score Hanson. After a bunt single from Andrew Uglum moved up the go-ahead run, Zaetta's hit off the mound made it 2-1.
Zaetta sealed the deal in the seventh inning, recording the final three outs for the save.
Fritz Meyer allowed two hits with three walks and four strikeouts over six innings for the win for Minnetonka (12-10).
Jacob Skogrand scattered eight hits with three strikeouts over six innings in a solid start for Shakopee.
Minnetonka next plays Bloomington Jefferson at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at Red Haddox Field.
Shakopee hosts Eden Prairie in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on June 2.