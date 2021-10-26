Chanhassen entered the Section 2AAAA playoffs as atypical sixth seed, winners of 10 of 12 matches, having defeated three ranked opponents including Eden Prairie and New Prague.
And for the first 33 points, the Storm of October were present in the Shakopee High School gymnasium. They were the better servers, they were effective in hitting. The first pass was finding setter Ashlyn Steding in good spots.
Three straight aces from Sabers' Natalie O'Brien, the last out of a timeout, was just the start of a dominating performance from the back line in Shakopee's 3-0 win over Chanhassen.
Whether it was change-ups that fell in front of the Storm defenders, or fastballs that caught them off-guard, Shakopee controlled play by keeping Chanhassen out-of-system.
Serves helped the Sabers claim game on 25-22 on a Maddie Meyer block -- ending a 10-4 run -- while the second game was all Shakopee, 25-13.
Chanhassen made some noise early on in game three, but an 8-1 run pushed the advantage to 19-11. A last-ditch effort, back-to-back aces from Ellie Smith, had the Storm within 23-21. Shakopee, though, closed out the match on a quick hitter to Maddie Lipetzky at 25-21.
SECTION 2AAAA VOLLEYBALL— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) October 27, 2021
Quarterfinal
(3) Shakopee 3, (6) Chanhassen 0
25-22, 25-13, 25-21
Sabers at Chaska at 7pm Thursday pic.twitter.com/PDt1HFEjVX
It was the 22nd win in 28 matches for fifth-ranked Shakopee, which travels to Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 in the semifinals.
Chanhassen, led by Mary Cate Ziembiec and Smith at the net, libero Chloe Rogers on defense, all three seniors, completed the 2021 campaign with a 16-8 record.
CHASKA 3, WACONIA 0
Chaska felt like they could have been No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA. Seeded second, the fourth-ranked Hawks took out that frustration on No. 7 seed Waconia in the quarterfinals Oct. 26.
Chaska held the Wildcats to eight and 11 points in the first two games, securing a 3-0 sweep with a 25-22 win in the finale.
Our @Chaska_vb advances to Section 2AAAA Semifinals with a 3-0 win over Waconia! #Soar pic.twitter.com/1LLcJfsGUN— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) October 27, 2021
The Hawks, now 21-7 overall, advance to Thursday's section semifinal with fifth-ranked Shakopee.
Chaska beat the Sabers in five games on Oct. 2 in the home gym.
Statistics were not immediately available for the Hawks.
MINNETONKA 3, PRIOR LAKE 2
Starting the season with a 2-6 record, Prior Lake won three straight five-game matches, including a Sept. 20 decision over Minnetonka.
Coming on late in the season, ranked No. 10 in the final Class AAAA poll, the Lakers earned a home playoff match in Section 2AAAA.
The Skippers ruined it.
Down a game, Minnetonka rallied to avenge the regular season defeat, a 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14 win on Oct. 26 in the quarterfinals.
Morgan Ryan's serve at 15-14 was received forward into the net, sealing the match for the Skippers.
It was the 20th win of the season for Minnetonka.
Statistics were not immediately available for the Skippers and Lakers.
Minnetonka earns a rematch with third-ranked Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. The Eagles won in three games in a Sept. 30 meeting.