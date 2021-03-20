Watertown-Mayer scored the first two buckets of the second half, building a double-digit lead on Holy Family Catholic. Despite a valiant effort, netting 35 points in the first half, it seemed the Fire's season was coming to a close.
Maggie Czinano was nearly unstoppable. The University of Minnesota commit had 17 points at halftime, 30 for the game.
Yet there was Holy Family Catholic, never going away, fighting back from the deficit, while the Royals were piling up fouls, sending the Fire to the free-throw line often over the final 10 minutes.
With Czinano on the floor with four fouls, Nicole Bowlin did what she does best. The junior point guard lowered her head and drove to the hoop, either looking for contact or looking for an open teammate.
The result was a Fire lead. The result was an open look outside for Sophi Hall at 66-61. The result was a 10-0 run, a 71-61 lead that Holy Family Catholic would not relinquish in a 80-77 win in the Section 5AA quarterfinals on March 19.
Bowlin recorded her fourth consecutive 20-point game -- the 10th this season -- setting a personal record with 29 points.
Berkley Neubauer added 19 points, one shy of her career-best, converting three of the Fire's eight 3-pointers.
Sophie Zay and Hall were also in double figures with 13 and 12 points.
Bowlin's big game offset the performance from Czinano, who played in her final game in the Royal uniform.
Czinano gave Watertown-Mayer a chance late, scoring on three straight possessions, each time though Holy Family Catholic matched her with two made free throws.
It was the first loss for 15-win Watertown-Mayer to a team outside of New London-Spicer and Glencoe-Silver Lake this season. The Royals beat the Fire 67-57 on Jan. 22.
Holy Family Catholic (10-8), the No. 5 seed, will now head to the semifinals on Tuesday, March 23, at top-seeded Providence Academy. The defending champion Lions are 18-1 on the season, the lone loss to Concordia Academy.
Providence Academy is led by seventh grader Maddyn Greenway (20.2 points per game), the daughter of former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 56, MINNEAPOLIS NORTH 51
Minneapolis North entered the Section 5AA quarterfinals with 13 wins, but just three coming against a team outside of conference. And two of those coming against a Brooklyn Center team that Southwest Christian beat by 80 points.
The Stars, the No. 10 seed in the bracket, already upset winners over Blake School, liked their draw.
On March 19, they proved why.
Using a 12-0 run in the first half, Southwest Christian jumped out to a 30-19 halftime lead, holding off any kind of Polar rally for a 56-51 win.
Chloe Brunsberg hit five 3-pointers for a team-high 19 points, while Greta Schwarz and Mehlayna Straub were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points for the Stars.
Hannah Schwarz also added seven points, nine rebounds and six assists for Southwest Christian (10-10).
The Stars will look for a third straight upset against former MCAA Conference foes Maranatha Christian Academy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23. The Mustangs outscored Rockford 23-14 in the second half to rally for a 41-39 victory in the quarterfinals.
Maranatha Christian is 14-3 overall, suffering a 38-point defeat to top-seeded Providence Academy, while winning the first two playoff games by a combined seven points against double-digit seeded teams.