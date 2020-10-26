Holy Family Catholic entered the Section 6A semifinals with a nine-game unbeaten streak.
Forty-one goals scored, six goals surrendered; no more than one goal allowed in any match.
Facing sixth-seeded Waconia, which upset Monticello 1-0 to reach the third round, the Wildcats scored over the first 40 minutes, winning 3-1 on Oct. 23 at Orono High School.
Game time temperatures were below 30 degrees.
Chris Nichols and Sam Kaeding each scored once with an assist with Asher Johnson also finding the net for the Wildcats.
The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the regular season.
Waconia, despite being out-possessed, struck for the first two goals, a bicycle-kick style score and a penalty kick score after a foul was committed in the box. Goaltender Dylan Ehlers made the initial save before the Wildcats found a rebound for a score.
Finn Dowling netted a second-half goal for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic finished with a 9-2-3 record; the only losses of the season coming against the two Section 6A finalists.
ORONO 5, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 2
The Section 6A semifinals were planned for Oct. 20. Then it snowed. They were moved to Oct. 22. Then it rained. A cleared field, temperatures hovering around 30 degrees, the game went on Oct. 23.
Top seed Orono found no issues scoring in the cold, getting a pair of goals from Brody Cook in a 5-2 win over fifth seed Southwest Christian.
The Spartans won 1-0 over the Stars in the regular season.
Orono scored five times in the first half, Andy Dewitt, Will Johnston and Cal Ehlen also finding the net.
Southwest Christian had early chances, hitting the crossbar and a set piece resulting in a shot on net. Just 13 minutes in, though, Orono led 3-0, including a penalty kick score on a handball.
Junior Jon Brain scored goals in each half for Southwest Christian, finishing the 2020 season with 24 tallies and 29 total points.
The Stars, which won five games in a row into the semifinal round, including victories over Waconia, Mound-Westonka and Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, finished with an 8-6 record.
Orono, the defending champion, scored twice in each half, defeating Waconia 4-0 in the Section 6A championship on Oct. 24.
Andy Dewitt netted a hat trick for the Spartans.
Orono finished with an 11-2-2 record, winning the Wright County Conference as well.